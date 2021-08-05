https://hannity.com/media-room/shock-poll-new-survey-has-newsom-losing-recall-election-by-double-digits/

A new poll published by Survey USA and the San Diego Tribune spells bad news for embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom, with new data showing the top Democrat losing his recall election by double digits.

The first question: “Should Gavin Newsom be recalled?”

51% of likely voters want Newsom removed, just 40% want him to remain in power.

“51% of likely voters in California’s upcoming gubernatorial recall election today would vote Yes to recall incumbent California Governor Gavin Newsom, according to SurveyUSA’s latest exclusive polling for KABC-TV in Los Angeles and KGTV 10News and The San Diego Tribune,” writes the polling outfit.

“Republicans support recall by an 8:1 margin; Democrats oppose by a smaller 3:1 margin. Independents support recalling the Governor by 5:3. Those who have been partially or fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus narrowly back recall, 47% to 43%; those who have not been vaccinated, 18% of likely voters, support recalling Newsom by a 40-point margin. White voters vote to recall Newsom by a 21-point margin, 56% to 35%; Latinos narrowly vote to recall, 47% to 41%. Black voters vote no, to keep Newsom, by a 52-point margin; Asians vote no by a 37-point margin. “Likely” voters vote No, 43% to 36%; “100% certain” voters break Yes by 3:2,” adds Survey USA.

Similar polls showed Newsom’s recall in a statistical dead heat.

A survey from Emerson shows 48% are now against the recall and 46% support removing Newsom.

“As it turns out, COVID is re-emerging,” said Golden State political insider Darry Sragow. “And now the fact is the governor is going to have to handle it in a way that reassures these Democratic voters.”

“How close the recall turns out to be depends on exactly one thing and only one thing,” Sragow said. “And that is whether Democrats take the time to vote.”

BREAKING: New Inside California Politics/Emerson College Poll shows support for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom has increased just in the last couple of weeks. 54% of Hispanic respondents say they would vote to recall the Governor. pic.twitter.com/GFYhBkKQuG — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 3, 2021

A Los Angeles Sergeant with the Police Protective League sounded the alarm last month after Gavin Newsom dismissed rising crime and felonies taking place all over California; saying the Governor is living in a “fantasy world.”

“That’s a fantasy world. Where are we living in? I mean, you could look at the numbers throughout California and the rest of the country. Crime is increasing. It is surging, and there’s no consequences,” Los Angeles Police Protective League vice president Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“There’s no repercussions for these criminals that feel that they could go in and do what they want. And it’s because of these laws. That statement is not true. The numbers don’t lie,” she added.

Read the full report at CBS San Francisco.

DEAD HEAT: New Polls Show Voters Evenly Split in Newsom’s Recall Election posted by Hannity Staff – 1 day ago Voters in California are now in a statistical tie over whether Governor Gavin Newsom should be recalled and replaced over his botched handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, rising crime, housing costs, and homelessness. A new survey from Emerson shows 48% are now against the recall and 46% support removing Newsom. “As it turns out, COVID is re-emerging,” said Golden State political insider Darry Sragow. “And now the fact is the governor is going to have to handle it in a way that reassures these Democratic voters.” “How close the recall turns out to be depends on exactly one thing and only one thing,” Sragow said. “And that is whether Democrats take the time to vote.” BREAKING: New Inside California Politics/Emerson College Poll shows support for the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom has increased just in the last couple of weeks. 54% of Hispanic respondents say they would vote to recall the Governor. pic.twitter.com/GFYhBkKQuG — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) August 3, 2021 A Los Angeles Sergeant with the Police Protective League sounded the alarm last month after Gavin Newsom dismissed rising crime and felonies taking place all over California; saying the Governor is living in a “fantasy world.” “That’s a fantasy world. Where are we living in? I mean, you could look at the numbers throughout California and the rest of the country. Crime is increasing. It is surging, and there’s no consequences,” Los Angeles Police Protective League vice president Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.” “There’s no repercussions for these criminals that feel that they could go in and do what they want. And it’s because of these laws. That statement is not true. The numbers don’t lie,” she added. Read the full report at CBS San Francisco. GAVIN BEGS: Nervous Newsom Tells Californians ‘Look, I’ve Made Mistakes’ as Recall Looms posted by Hannity Staff – 3.11.21 Embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom begged millions of residents to keep his job this week; telling angry voters “Look, I’ve Made Mistakes” as a potential recall looms. “Look, we’ve made mistakes,” Newsom said according to SFGATE. “I’ve made mistakes. But we own them, we learn from them, and we never stop trying.” Gov. Gavin Newsom To Californians: ‘I’ve Made Mistakes’ https://t.co/XHkMitMCPV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 10, 2021 “I just want you to know – we’re not going to change course just because of a few naysayers and doomsdayers,” the governor continued. “To the California critics who are promoting partisan, political power grabs with outdated prejudices and rejecting everything that makes California truly great, we say this: We will not be distracted from getting shots in arms and our economy booming again. This is a fight for California’s future.” The petition to recall Newsom has already gained nearly 2 million signatures; enough to place the measure on the ballot sometime this year. Read the full report here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

