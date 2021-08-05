https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/08/05/new-photos-show-the-inhumane-conditions-of-bidens-border-crisis-n1467244

Joe Biden’s laying out the welcome mat for illegal immigrants has resulted in “a human disaster at multiple crossing points,” according to photos provided to the Washington Examiner by the former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan.

“This is crazy what’s happening,” Morgan told Paul Bedard of the Washington Examiner. Morgan’s photos of several crossing points show cages (yes, cages) of illegal immigrants, absolutely disgusting bathroom facilities, and thousands of migrants crammed under bridges as they wait to be processed in 100-degree heat.

“It’s nuts. There are 4,000 people under that bridge. We’ve had storms. They were outside …100 degrees outside,” he said.

The swarm of 210,000 illegal immigrants at the southern border in July has led to a human disaster. Agents are so overwhelmed that calls for volunteers to help have gone out.

“The White House said migrants are being handled in a humane and orderly way,” Morgan said. “This isn’t humane or orderly, and it’s not the Border Patrol’s fault. They are doing all they can to deal with the disaster created by Biden.”

One photo provided to the Washington Examiner shows a toilet at the Anzalduas International Bridge holding area at the Rio Grande River near Mission, Texas.

In addition to this, there are either too few or no showers or toilets available for these illegal immigrants—which Bedard notes is a “situation that during the Trump years resulted in a parade of lawmakers and media outlets going to the border to decry the conditions there.”

But the conditions are so much worse now under Biden, which neither the administration, Democrats in Congress, nor the media seem to care about.

“We were eviscerated day after day,” said Morgan. “Where are they now? The hypocrisy and double standard is undeniable. And the difference is we were doing everything we could to stop the flow while the Biden administration continues to encourage, incentivize and facilitate the flow of illegal migrants,” he added.

And then there’s the COVID factor. While fully vaccinated Americans are now being told to mask up indoors, a reported 7,000 illegal immigrants who tested positive for COVID were released into the United States in McAllen, Texas, alone.

