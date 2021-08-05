https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/566659-sightseeing-plane-crash-kills-6-in-alaska

Six people are dead after a sightseeing plane crash in Alaska, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew located the wreckage of an aircraft owned by sightseeing company Southeast Aviation 8 mi. northeast of Ketchikan, Alaska. Two rescue swimmers were lowered and reported no survivors.

One pilot and five passengers were reportedly on board, the agency said.

In addition to the Coast Guard, Alaska State Troopers, U. S. Forest Service and the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to the incident.

According to Alaska Public Radio, the Coast Guard received an emergency signal from the plane at around 11:20 a.m.

Holland America said on Twitter that five of its guests were involved in the accident.

“We can confirm that a float plane carrying five guests from Nieuw Amsterdam was involved in an accident in Ketchikan, and there are no survivors,” the company tweeted.

“It was an independent tour not sold by Holland America Line. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” the company said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Twitter that it is sending a team to investigate the crash. That team is expected to arrive on Friday afternoon.

