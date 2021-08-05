https://hannity.com/media-room/socialist-security-bush-says-she-needs-private-guards-but-others-must-suck-it-up-and-defund-police/

Far-left Congresswoman Cori Bush stunned thousands of followers on social media Thursday when a video of her went viral depicting the lawmaker defending her use of private guards while demanding America “defund police.”

“I’m going to make sure that I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life. I have too much work to do, there are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that,” said Buch.

“So, if I end up spending $200,000, if I spend ten more dollars on it, you know what, I get to be here to do the work,” she added. “So, suck it up. Defunding the police has to happen, we need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets.”

Cori Bush defends hiring private security for herself: “Suck it up. And defunding the police needs to happen.” pic.twitter.com/fQU42ZlMsM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2021

A new report from the Daily Caller is shedding more light on squad-member Cori Bush after the Congresswoman allegedly spent taxpayer money on private security after demanding America “defunds the police.”

“Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who has repeatedly pushed to defund the police, spent taxpayer money on a day of private security for herself, according to newly released Statement of Disbursements of the House records reviewed by the Daily Caller,” writes the Daily Caller.

NEW: Rep. Cori Bush Wants To ‘Defund The Police’ But Spent Taxpayer Money On Private Security For Herself Read more here: https://t.co/gaJbuy0Uym — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 2, 2021

“According to the new Statement of Disbursements of the House records, Bush also spent taxpayer funds on a day of private security for herself between Jan. 1 to March 31,” adds the DC.

Read the full report at the Daily Caller.

