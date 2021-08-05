http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/nAjajBcczgA/Some-Florida-school-districts-push-ahead-with-16364677.php
Some of Florida’s largest school districts have announced they will either keep or issue new mask mandates in light of the coronavirus outbreak that is ravaging the state, challenging an order by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis threatening to withhold funds from school districts if they mandate that students wear face coverings.
At least four school districts in the state are pushing back against the governor’s staunch opposition to new virus restrictions or mask mandates after he issued an executive order Friday saying that recent guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that students wear masks “lacks” scientific justification and warning that the government could withhold state funds from “noncompliant” schools.