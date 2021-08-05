https://www.oann.com/south-africas-ramaphosa-appoints-enoch-godongwana-as-finance-minister/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=south-africas-ramaphosa-appoints-enoch-godongwana-as-finance-minister



FILE PHOTO: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 11, 2021. Esa Alexander/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address in parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 11, 2021. Esa Alexander/Pool via REUTERS

August 5, 2021

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday appointed the chair of Development Bank of South Africa Enoch Godongwana as finance minister, replacing Tito Mboweni who has resigned.

The deputy health minister Joe Phaahla will head the health ministry, Ramaphosa said during a major cabinet reshuffle.

Phaahla replaces Zweli Mkhize who has also resigned after being on special leave for close to two months on allegations that his department irregularly awarded COVID-19-related contracts to a communications company controlled by his former associates.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)

