Tennessee’s star on our flag joins those of five others that shine like diamonds in a constellation of states that have banned Critical Race Theory. Known as “the volunteer state,” Tennessee has lived up to that moniker by stepping into the fray of identity politics, where few others dare tread, and said “NO” to the purveyors and pushers of Critical Race Theory in very specific terms.

It is astounding that standing up against those who peddle race in the classroom to young minds is something that should require courage. However, who would’ve believed ten or fifteen years ago that in 2021, America would become a place where racial division is part of the accepted curriculum in schools? It is unethical, deviant, and utterly monstrous that an adult entrusted to educate the young can look at their students and say to them, “you’re white; you’re an oppressor and guilty of implicit bias and racism.” Yes, it’s monstrous, and it’s happening, but not on Tennessee’s watch.

Tennessee passed a bill that is a firewall against the onslaught of Marxists and other Leftists to use Critical Race Theory as a weapon to destroy student’s self-esteem, further racial divide, and disharmony in society. Many of the mandates in the bill directly counter the dogma of BLM, so-called “Anti-Racists” and “Anti-Whiteness” advocates.

The following is a sampling of what the bill states is unacceptable in the classroom:

• Meritocracy is inherently racist or sexist or designed by a particular race or sex to oppress members of another race or sex.

• An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress solely because of the individual’s race or sex.

•This state or the United States is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist.

• Promoting or advocating the violent overthrow of the United States government.

• An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is inherently privileged, racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously.

• An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.

• An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress solely because of the individual’s race or sex.

• Ascribing character traits, values, moral or ethical codes, privileges, or beliefs to a race or sex, or to an individual because of the individual’s race or sex.

The bill clearly counters and rejects Critical Race Theory, the 1619 Project, Ibram X. Kendi’s books, and the notions of anybody who for any reason want to force our children to view everything in life through the lens of race. Ibram X. Kendi is a central figure in the promotion of Critical Race Theory. His books are being distributed in schools across America, and his own words are an indictment of CRT as hateful, segregationist, and anti-white.

Ibram X. Kendi says – “The only remedy to racist discrimination is antiracist discrimination. The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”

While many states have CRT legislation making its way through the legislatures only Florida, Arkansas, Idaho, Oklahoma, and now Tennessee has signed a ban into law. Every state needs to follow in the footsteps of Tennessee and others and purge these lunatics from our schools and send a very clear message to the race hustlers – Stop Abusing Our Children!

