As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Cori Bush kind of blew her everywoman persona by telling America to “suck it up” because she’s going to defund the police, and if it costs $200,000 in private security for her to be alive and in a position to do that, well, so be it. Would you rather she die? Is that what you want to see?

It was way back in 2013 when the White House rolled out comedian Chris Rock to stump for gun control with President Obama, but the best he could come up with is that “the president and the first lady are kind of like the mom and the dad of the country. And when your dad says something, you listen.”

Bush isn’t claiming to be your mom, but she is building a politics of love, and that’s how government should work: taking care of you because it loves you.

We don’t think being called a Marxist would upset her one bit.

Well said.

We hate to say it out loud because we don’t want to believe it’s true, but there really are two Americas. There are the hundreds of people replying, “I love you!” and the rest of us who don’t need or want love from the government.

