As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Cori Bush kind of blew her everywoman persona by telling America to “suck it up” because she’s going to defund the police, and if it costs $200,000 in private security for her to be alive and in a position to do that, well, so be it. Would you rather she die? Is that what you want to see?

It was way back in 2013 when the White House rolled out comedian Chris Rock to stump for gun control with President Obama, but the best he could come up with is that “the president and the first lady are kind of like the mom and the dad of the country. And when your dad says something, you listen.”

Bush isn’t claiming to be your mom, but she is building a politics of love, and that’s how government should work: taking care of you because it loves you.

We’re building a politics of love. Because I love you, I care that you have food to eat. I care that you have a roof over your head. I care that you have what you need to thrive. That’s how our government should work. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 5, 2021

You also believe in “security for me but not for thee.” — FactsLivesMatter (@yr_bbfan99) August 5, 2021

I got parents for all this. — TJDMCR – 716 OG (@TJDMCR) August 5, 2021

It’s not love, it’s theft. You are putting the burden on the backs of people you have no care for whatsoever. — AW (@ArtbyAWOHS) August 5, 2021

Wait…what does this remind me of? Oh, yeah. Grooming. This is grooming. — NancyBellicec (@Nancy_Bellicec) August 5, 2021

It’s not the responsibility of the federal government to feed me or provide me housing. — Dunk the ball, Louisville. (@RunTheBallScott) August 5, 2021

That is not how our government works. Maybe try Venezuela 🇻🇪. — Buck Fiden (@Cort9999) August 5, 2021

What I need most from government is to be left the hell alone. Can you deliver that…? — Gerald Dearing ن (@nofixedabode) August 5, 2021

I can provide for myself. Government’s love is what everyone calls taxes. — Boris Pulatov (@BorisPulatov) August 5, 2021

No.

That is not how government works. You serve the people. — Moe Clackin (@wunderpig) August 5, 2021

You are in government, yet you don’t understand what it is and what it is for — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) August 5, 2021

That is ABSOLUTELY NOT how government is supposed to work. If you want love, go to your church, your community, your family- Not the government! The government should be completely emotionless and make decisions based on facts and data, not empathy and love? WTF is this — D Cambridge (@DCambridge7) August 5, 2021

The government should work in the background in such a way that I barely know that it exists.

I do not want it to control pretty much anything in my life. I’ll be the one managing that, not you. — Andrew Anderson (@zeebzob) August 5, 2021

This is how Venezuela and every socialist catastrophe started. Government is not capable of love, and everything it does comes with the threat of violence. — The Intersect (@mburm201) August 5, 2021

Not it’s literally not. — ironfox09 (@ironfox091) August 5, 2021

Pass. — Levi Bowles (@LeviABx) August 5, 2021

You don’t even know me. You certainly don’t love me. — Vaccinated Karen (@kleegrubaugh) August 5, 2021

Abusive people almost always try to make you believe that they love you. That they care more than anyone. https://t.co/XMlcJfTGDs — Disaffected Podcast (@DisaffectedPod) August 5, 2021

Our country is being run by 4th grade essay papers. https://t.co/53zjPynStH — Jon Katz 🎙 (@JonKatzShow) August 5, 2021

If you love me, give me my own security detail so I don’t worry about being shot, mugged and brutalized by emboldened criminals while you obliterate law enforcement and sleep the deep slumber of a protected government official

Or get rid of yours in solidarity with the rest of us https://t.co/vQakVfH5oI — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) August 5, 2021

This isn’t “love,” it’s Marxism. Here’s Paulo Freire saying the same garbage 50 years ago, citing Marx, Hegel, Lenin, and Mao along the way. https://t.co/SEixNzAupb pic.twitter.com/R0wLNCqBNN — James LindsBae (@ConceptualJames) August 5, 2021

We don’t think being called a Marxist would upset her one bit.

If you didn’t know that the Critical Theorists redefined “love” (literally as “critical love,” no joke), let this be your introduction. It means “loving” people in a way that wants them to want better for themselves by smashing the system and “doing the work” on their behalf. https://t.co/SEixNzAupb — James LindsBae (@ConceptualJames) August 5, 2021

If you love me abolish all taxes. — Drona (@mahadronacharya) August 5, 2021

I’m a grown man, I already have a mom, and the only love I need is God’s. The Government is not a love apparatus. — discerningJOE (@DiscerningJ) August 5, 2021

I’m fine, leave me alone. — Joseph (@joey_hoffman) August 5, 2021

“Welcome to Cosco, I love you.” — Opinionated Meat (@JerkBigly) August 5, 2021

“I care that you have food to eat. I care that you have a roof over your head. I care that you have what you need to thrive. Unless you’re a single parent relying on rental income, in which case die bitch lol yolo” https://t.co/vwpiJb4Cpu — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) August 5, 2021

Being left alone and ignored by the government is my love language. https://t.co/aRPkgjIlVa — Lord Steven Church (@schurch1234) August 5, 2021

She loves us so much, she wants to defund our police while buying private security for herself. That kind of love I can do without. https://t.co/LBC6ZIukzF — Phineas “Kiley for CA Gov” Fahrquar (@irishspy) August 5, 2021

Stranger danger. — Dan Willis (@gunsandmoney) August 5, 2021

Government’s primary role is to protect our freedoms. Let the citizens work out the other details. — Brian J. Orr (@ReflectWrite) August 5, 2021

“I’m from the government and here to help” https://t.co/iMTXNbLAzh — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 5, 2021

I don’t know about you but I would prefer a politics of emotionally detached competence. https://t.co/G92ZdKIQZy — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) August 5, 2021

Well said.

If the love part were actually true then the government part would be unnecessary. If people actually cared then there would be no need for an authoritarian entity to dictate what happened to people generally. https://t.co/XXFK1h5Pwk — Anarqxista Goldman (@Anarqxista) August 5, 2021

Love can turn to hate really quick. https://t.co/U2OQswqfI2 — J.C. Leflore is being ugly (@TheSkyDaddy1) August 5, 2021

That’s a church. You’re describing a church. https://t.co/8Lf70Ph3SL — Chase D. Troutner (@Captain_Strongo) August 5, 2021

We definitely know you love personal private security! https://t.co/E0f6AiiPQK — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 5, 2021

I’m a Black man who lives in a high crime area. It’s not uncommon to hear gunshots in the night. I don’t like you… at all. You want to erode the effectiveness of law enforcement in areas like the one I live in. Go away. I don’t give a shit about your “love”. Please go away. https://t.co/H9xW5U9R57 — Black Parent’s Guide To Classical Education (@A_Allen_Jr) August 5, 2021

“We’re building a politics of love. Because I love you, I care that you have food to eat. I care that you have a roof over your head. I care that you have what you need to thrive. That’s how our government should work.” https://t.co/alNqNsxGRR pic.twitter.com/9ngP9Qpo8V — Grug, Chief Propagandist for Mr Worldwide🇺🇲 (@DShaw873) August 5, 2021

Found the person who’s never created anything of value https://t.co/xstpRTcygV — Olga (@OlgaInCali) August 5, 2021

We hate to say it out loud because we don’t want to believe it’s true, but there really are two Americas. There are the hundreds of people replying, “I love you!” and the rest of us who don’t need or want love from the government.

