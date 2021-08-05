https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/08/05/the-morning-briefing-the-new-york-times-is-an-anti-journalism-clown-car-n1467165

Top O’ the Briefing

The New York Times— Where Journalism Goes to Die

Remember the Sunday paper? It weighed a zillion pounds and back in the day, people would spend a lot of quality time with them. When my daughter was young, I subscribed to two of them: The Los Angeles Times and The New York Times. After church, I would make a doughnut run and spend a couple of hours getting ink all over my hands.

The story about the demise of physical newspapers revolves around the internet and the rise of craigslist, which pretty much destroyed classified ads. Both did play a role, but I would also blame the fact that newspapers abandoned doing real journalism a long time ago and that drove people away. Conservative people like me, anyway.

The New York Times was once considered the finest newspaper in the land. There was a time when real journalists wrote for the Times. One could read real news there. Now, the Times is just one big hyperventilating leftist Opinion section. The entire organization is a joke.

I wrote a post earlier in the week about the Times blaming Donald Trump for Joe Biden’s inability to hire radical climate leftists at a pace that pleases the progressives. Yeah, they’re still doing daily Trump tantrums over there.

Bryan wrote a post yesterday that highlighted the complete lack of journalistic integrity that permeates the entire Times organization:

For the Facebook fact-checkers and interns who’ll undoubtedly look this piece over, look up Walter Duranty. He’s dead now but is important to this story because of a massive tragedy that he deliberately covered up. Short version: As the New York Times correspondent in Moscow and the most respected Western reporter in the Soviet Union in the 1930s, Duranty actively covered up the massive campaign of starvation and murder that Joseph Stalin perpetrated against Ukraine. Duranty didn’t just look the other way. He actively participated under the respected aegis of the New York Times. He bullied other reporters from covering it. One reporter, Gareth Jones, tried to find the facts and get the truth out and battled Duranty, who declared that there was no famine. That history may be relevant again because the New York Times reportedly decided not to use its considerable influence and resources to investigate the origins of COVID-19 at the same time China was lying and delaying, early weeks in the pandemic that cost lives. That story is perhaps the most important story of our time. COVID has killed millions and transformed the entire world. Where it came from and who, if anyone, is responsible is important.

We all remember what the mainstream media was busy doing when it should have been digging into the what, where, and when, of the origin of the coronavirus: demonizing anyone who suggested that China might be the bad guy. In fact, news organizations and Democrats often sounded like spokespeople for the Chinese Communist Party in early 2020.

More from Bryan:

To be clear, the Times denies that it refused to investigate the origins of COVID. It also told the Spectator that it stopped accepting money from China “in 2020.” To be just as clear, the Times is political, that’s been obvious long before it foisted the 1619 Project on an unsuspecting country. The Times also hasn’t actually done much reporting on COVID’s origins. During the pandemic, it purged its newsroom of Bari Weiss and Donald McNeil for wrongthink and went on an internal witch hunt after it published Sen. Tom Cotton’s riot oped. It went extremely woke. Let’s just say its record lately isn’t stellar and denials from it may not be taken entirely as read. The 1619 Project isn’t valid history but the Times surely wants it to be. If it decided from on high that investigating COVID was too “dangerous” that’s well beyond politics or even Trump. That’s possibly back to Walter Duranty and covering up for a hostile regime with potential crimes in progress.

The Times has zero credibility. The organization worked 24/7 for years to pimp the Russia collusion hoax. The “reporters” there spent the entire Trump era writing flimsy, poorly-sourced attacks on him. It was as if a slew of toddlers were writing a feelings journal in crayon.

There are still journalists in America, they’re just not working for any of the major newspapers in the country.

And there haven’t been any working for The New York Times for a very, very long while now.

Everything Isn’t Awful

TEARS OF JOY: Sweet moment as therapy dog visits firefighters at the Dixie Fire Base Camp in Northern California. https://t.co/Yq5PmkHOPD pic.twitter.com/2L8c0uyrCY — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 4, 2021

