https://issuesinsights.com/2021/08/05/the-real-reason-dems-suddenly-want-cuomo-gone/

To anyone even remotely acquainted with events of the last year and a half, it should be no surprise that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being asked now even by his own party to resign. What’s disturbing is that Democrats didn’t do it sooner.

After being the media’s most coddled, falsely praised politician in America, nearly impervious to any and all criticisms, a new report alleges that Cuomo engaged in serial criminal behavior while governor.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law,” New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.

Is anyone really surprised about Cuomo’s conduct, which has been well covered outside of the mainstream media in recent years? Despite repeated claims of harassment by Cuomo’s victims – 11 of them total – Dems now profess to be “shocked, SHOCKED!” to discover their fellow party member committed acts that could end his political career.

Cuomo, once routinely lavished with extravagant praise despite his awful performance as New York governor, has overnight become a pariah. It doesn’t help that he also committed fraud by letting an aide falsely sign a document attesting that he took required sexual harassment training in 2019.

We ask, where were these self-righteous Democrats when Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, his Marxist frenemy, were wrecking New York’s economy while imposing devastating COVID-19 lockdown rules on an unsuspecting populace?

The time to get rid of Cuomo was last year when credible claims of his misbehavior were being made and his policies were killing thousands of elderly New Yorkers in nursing homes and destroying jobs and the quality of life across the Empire State.

Not surprisingly, with the attorney general’s report in the open, Democratic officials are lining up to call for Cuomo’s resignation. President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, de Blasio, and Democratic governors of nearby states Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey all called on Cuomo to leave. More calls are certain to come.

But don’t confuse the far-left Democrats’ immediate reaction with a principled stand against sexual misconduct by a high-level Democratic predator.

Rather, it’s all about protecting the party, which is reeling in the polls after months of disastrous policy missteps on everything from COVID-19 to the economy.

Truth is, things look grim for the Democrats right now. The party knows this, and it’s panicking.

Inflation stands at a 28-year high, and GDP growth is below expectations, despite trillions of dollars in so-called “stimulus” flowing out of Washington. And Democrats are trying to spend trillions more, saddling future generations of Americans with massive unpayable debts that will lead to a slow-motion bankruptcy of our once-wealthy nation.

Meanwhile, traditional constituencies of the Democrats show signs of bailing on the Donkey Party. Biden is meeting with leaders of Latino, Asian American, and Pacific Islander groups to try to shore up fading support.

Those are the two groups that Biden and other Democrats can’t take for granted in next year’s election, according to former Democratic consultant Christopher Hahn.

“I believe they did in 2020, and it almost cost him the election,” noted Hahn.

Biden’s own popularity is waning, now that voters see the results of their “anyone but Trump” votes. A Rasmussen Poll from nearly two weeks ago shockingly showed that voters are now more favorable toward Trump than Biden. Among those queried, 52% had a “somewhat favorable” view of Trump, compared to 50% for Biden; on the “unfavorable” side of the ledger, it’s 48% Biden vs. 46% Trump.

Having a minority woman as his vice president is not helping Biden, at least not this time. His No. 2, California’s Kamala Harris, has the dubious distinction of being the least popular vice president in almost 50 years after just six months in office.

So much for Biden’s cynical playing of the race and gender card.

Democrats are also flagging in state polls, showing unexpected weakness.

One big example: In California, super-progressive Gov. Gavin Newsom might well be recalled in September, as a new Los Angeles Times/UC Berkeley poll shows voters evenly split right now. Some 54% of Latino voters in an Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll said they would vote to recall Newsom.

In Ohio’s just-held Republican special election for the 15th congressional district, a Trump-backed conservative soundly beat a field of 11 candidates, including two fake “Republican environmentalists” financially supported by socialist billionaire George Soros and Silicon Valley leftist Tom Steyer.

No surprise, then, that Democrats have jumped on Cuomo after lavishing him with treacly praise for most of the last two years. His administration has become a dumpster fire, and Democrats are walking away from it as fast as they can, lest they be associated with it.

That’s why the Democratic Party and Biden — who has his own creepy and well-documented predilection for publicly touching young girls in inappropriate ways (not to mention Tara Reade’s accusation that he assaulted her) — had to draw a line in the sand with Cuomo. We’ll soon see how serious the Democrats are.

The party and its leader are in big political trouble, and this is their cynical attempt to show they stand for something, anything, other than the incompetence and political extremism they’ve shown so far.

— Written by the I&I Editorial Board

Will You Help Us In The Fight For Free Speech? Issues & Insights was founded by seasoned journalists of the IBD Editorials page. Our mission is to provide timely, fact-based reporting and deeply informed analysis on the news of the day — without fear or favor. We’re doing this on a voluntary basis because we believe in a free press, and because we aren’t afraid to tell the truth, even if it means being targeted by the left. Revenue from ads on the site help, but your support will truly make a difference in keeping our mission going. If you like what you see, feel free to visit our Donations Page by clicking here. And be sure to tell your friends!

Related Articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

