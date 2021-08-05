https://hotair.com/allahpundit/2021/08/05/the-viral-and-fake-frontier-flight-attendant-interview-n406993

To cleanse the palate, this fooled numerous people today on social media who should have known better, but they had a valid excuse. As good as it is as a comedy bit, the idea of being it real is irresistible.

Backstory: You’ve probably seen the clips of an insanely belligerent Frontier Airlines passenger named Maxwell Berry who had to be taped to his seat on a flight to Miami on Sunday night after he began assaulting people. According to the police complaint, he had two drinks while onboard and touched a flight attendant on the butt with his cup. He ended up spilling a third drink on his shirt, then wandered around the cabin for 15 minutes before groping a second flight attendant’s breasts. She told him to knock it off, at which point “Berry then approached both the first and second flight attendants, put his arms around them and groped their chests.” At that point he went back to his seat and a third flight attendant, a man, was asked to watch him. It didn’t go well.

He’s now facing three counts of assault, two for touching the female flight attendants and one for what you see here:

Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

It’s not clear why he was behaving the way he was. Booze obviously played a role but even sloppy drunks rarely reach the point of being lashed to a chair and screaming for help on a crowded flight:

FAA rules imposed earlier this year provide for jail time and fines of up to $35,000 for interfering with a flight crew. Berry bellowed at passengers during the flight that his parents are worth two million dollars so presumably they’ve got him covered. A fun bit from the NYT’s story about the incident:

Mr. Berry graduated in May from Ohio Wesleyan University, where he received a values in action award from the Greek life community for being a “perfect role model” and for leading “the fight to dismantle fraternity stereotypes.”

I certainly don’t see any fraternity stereotypes in how he behaved. Do you?

All of this is a prelude to the “interview” making the rounds today with the male flight attendant who subdued Berry and tied him to the chair. Except this guy isn’t really the flight attendant; he’s a comedian, and a good enough one to have caught the attention of TMZ with this clip. *If* this had been the actual guy, he’d be the most famous flight attendant in America by tomorrow morning. Enjoy.

