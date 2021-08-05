https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/05/there-it-is-politico-spin-on-cori-bushs-call-to-defund-the-police-while-having-private-security-takes-a-predictable-turn/

By now you’ve heard Rep. Cori Bush’s ludicrous justification for why the police should be defunded while she keeps a private security detail. Basically Bush pointed out that her life is more important than yours:

You’d think that in and of itself would be enough for a Politico story, but no — there has to be some “Republican pouncing” going on. Or “salivating” in this case:

Now, it’s certainly true that Rep. Bush’s remarks could end up in GOP ads, but the pouncy spin is nothing but predictable.

Every time!

Unless the story could be damaging to the Democrats, then they point and yell “SQUIRREL!”

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...