https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/05/there-it-is-politico-spin-on-cori-bushs-call-to-defund-the-police-while-having-private-security-takes-a-predictable-turn/

By now you’ve heard Rep. Cori Bush’s ludicrous justification for why the police should be defunded while she keeps a private security detail. Basically Bush pointed out that her life is more important than yours:

Rep. @CoriBush on CBSN responding to critics who point out she spent roughly $70,000 on private security while calling to defund the police: https://t.co/GHcR9qFVxG pic.twitter.com/GhCLha7BNR — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 5, 2021

You’d think that in and of itself would be enough for a Politico story, but no — there has to be some “Republican pouncing” going on. Or “salivating” in this case:

Republicans are salivating over a new interview in which Rep. CORI BUSH (D-Mo.) defended paying for private security for herself as a member of Congress — while also saying Democrats should defund the police. The latest in Playbook PM: https://t.co/0qA2t2w5Ne — POLITICO Playbook (@playbookdc) August 5, 2021

Now, it’s certainly true that Rep. Bush’s remarks could end up in GOP ads, but the pouncy spin is nothing but predictable.

Add “salivating” to “seizing” and “pouncing”! https://t.co/cKoTwWwCqZ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 5, 2021

“The story is never the story; for political reporters and editors alike, the Republican reaction to the story is the preferred prism through which to view events Democrats find… discomforting.” https://t.co/dKYC5v39v9 https://t.co/2BopBAwd1D — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 5, 2021

The story is never the story. How the outgroup reacts to the story is the story. https://t.co/d2TZYP2be0 — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) August 5, 2021

Every time!

Salivate? The editor wouldn’t let you say pounce, would they? pic.twitter.com/8sN0AZWW6A — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) August 5, 2021

REPUBLICANS POUNCE 🤤 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 5, 2021

No matter how corrupt Democrats are, the headline is always about Republicans pouncing. pic.twitter.com/MIRnU1clU9 — King Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) August 5, 2021

They are simply physically incapable of simply saying ‘Democrat does X’ https://t.co/fX0yej44c6 — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewCQuinn) August 5, 2021

GOP LATCHES — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 5, 2021

Stories about embarrassing things Democrats say do not need to be framed as “Republicans pounce.” Bush’s comments are the news. https://t.co/p8qmxanQV9 — Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 5, 2021

Unless the story could be damaging to the Democrats, then they point and yell “SQUIRREL!”

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

