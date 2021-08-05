https://allnewspipeline.com/This_Is_Why_They_Are_Killing_Off_Doctors.php



August 4, 2021 This Is Why They Are Killing Off Doctors, Microbiologists And Infectious Disease Experts: 2017 Story Warned They Were Working On Bioweapons And ‘Viral Pandemics’ – The Globalists Systematically ‘Silence’ Whistleblowers Who Know Too Much

By Stefan Stanford – All News Pipeline – Live Free Or Die

Over at Steve Quayle’s website, and dating all the way back to 1994, Steve has been keeping track of ‘mysteriously dead’ doctors, scientists, microbiologists, infectious disease experts, holistic medical doctors and more, and to say there’s been an awful lot of them would be an understatement.

Perfectly seen in this November 17th of 2017 story by Erin Elizabeth over at Health Nut News titled “Recap: Full list of 80 dead scientists, with photos and shocking details”, that story’s numbers by no means covered all of the mysterious deaths among such experts but reported as seen in the image above:

“The worlds top anti-virus microbiologists are being killed off. By 2005, 40 were dead. Today, over 100. Many murdered, the rest died under very suspicious circumstances. It is known they were all working on highly-sensitive or government-funded research projects tied to bioweapons and viral pandemics. Are these silenced ‘whistleblowers’ who knew too much? Why isn’t the mainstream media reporting this story?”

With many more researchers, microbiologists, holistic doctors and such also dying since then, such as the 3 Russian doctors who simply ‘fell from hospital windows during the pandemic’, we’d also reported on ANP back on July 11th that numerous ‘anti-vax’ world leaders had recently met their untimely ends at a time when the globalists are pushing for everybody in the world to be ‘vaxxed’, hinting that ‘regime change hit squads’ had been unleashed upon those not toeing-the-line on the globalists agenda.

So we’ve got to take a look back within this story at some of the medical experts over nearly the past 30 years who’ve died mysterious deaths and who most likely knew too much due to the fields that they were in, as well as looking back at how all of those mysterious deaths may have been tied to Deagel’s 2025 forecast for America and the entire ‘depopulation agenda‘.

(ANP EMERGENCY FUNDRAISER: Due to renewed censorship by ‘big tech’ upon ANP articles, we’ll be running an emergency fundraising drive over the next month or so until we catch up on upcoming expenses. We also want to thank everybody who has donated to ANP over the years. With donations and ad revenue all that keep ANP online, if you’re able, please consider donating to ANP to help keep us in this fight for America‘s future at this absolutely critical time in US history. During a time of systematic, ‘big tech’ censorship and widespread institutional corruption, truth-seeking media and alternative views are crucial, and EVERY little bit helps more than you could know!)

So think that the globalists who planned and launched Covid wouldn’t want to make sure all of their ‘loose ends’ were tied up? Let’s look at just a few of the mysterious deaths of microbiologists, doctors and infectious disease experts from Steve Quayle’s website on.

The first name on Steve’s list from years ago with a death date of May 19th of 1994 was one Jose Trias. Murdered along with his wife Julie N. Gilbert, who was an attorney for some of America’s largest non-profit organizations, Trias himself was the Chief Counsel for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, then the largest philanthropical institute in America.

And while this 1998 story on the murders reported one Scotland Williams was finally convicted of those murders, it also reported that according to the Judge who sentenced Williams to life in prison for the slayings, Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Pamela L. North, was “consumed by doubts” about whether he pulled the trigger in the double slaying.

And as the entry for Jose Trias on Steve’s website pointed out, Trias and his wife had recently met with a friend, a journalist, who told him of their plan to expose HHMI (Howard Hughes Medical Institute) funding of “special ops” research. Grant money that goes to HHMI is actually diverted to special black ops research projects.

Another name on that seemingly unending list tied to HHMI was Dr. Don Wiley, age 57, who ‘disappeared‘ back in 2001 before he was found dead after falling off of a bridge.

A Molecular Biologist with Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the top Deadly Contagious Virus expert was heavily involved in research on DNA sequencing, and was known as one of the most influential microbiologists of his generation. He was also world-renowned for finding new ways to help the human immune system battle such viral scourges as smallpox, influenza, HIV/AIDS and herpes simplex.

Think that a man who knew such information wouldn’t be targeted for ‘elimination‘?

And a third name we’ll look at here from Steve’s list was one David Kelly, age 59, who died back in 2003. A British biological weapons expert, Kelly was said to have slashed his own wrists while walking near his home. Kelly was the Ministry of Defense’s chief scientific officer and senior adviser to the proliferation and arms control secretariat, and to the Foreign Office’s non-proliferation department. The senior adviser on biological weapons to the UN biological weapons inspections teams (Unscom) from 1994 to 1999, he was also, in the opinion of his peers, pre-eminent in his field, not only in this country, but in the world.

So while the mysterious deaths of all of those people, and many, many more doctors, microbiologists and infectious disease experts, could all very well be just ‘coincidence’, when does the sheer number of ‘the dead‘ beg us to look into these deaths more carefully? We’re thankful Steve Quayle looked into and documented these mysterious deaths long ago as they themselves tell a tale the msm will never tell.

While Deagel’s forecast of less than 100 million Americans living here by the year 2025 is still called a ‘conspiracy theory’, as we’ve seen over and over again the past several years, many so-called ‘conspiracy theories’ have been proven true. And does anyone really think they’d confirm a ‘theory’ that they need to ‘get rid of’ billions of us?

As SS.JD warned in this July 31st ANP story titled “This Is Why We Are Being Inventoried, Categorized, Profiled And Inoculated: Techno-Genocide Will Be The Most Efficient Means For The NWO To Swiftly Cull 7 Billion Humans”, as stated by the United Nations, the globalists firmly believe that “the population of the planet has exceeded the capacity of the biosphere”.

So with the UN/globalists truly believing in their hearts that massive depopulation must take place to get the planet’s population down to a more ‘sustainable’ number of 500 million or so as mentioned on the Georgia Guidestones, and that number down a whopping 7 billion+ from our 2021 population, who’d really put it past them to ‘carry out’ a ‘depopulation agenda’? Heck, they wrote it in stone.

With stated goal #1 on the Georgia Guidestones being “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature”, the rest of those guidelines are the backbone of the ‘new world order’.:

Guide reproduction wisely—improving fitness and diversity.

Unite humanity with a living new language.

Rule passion—faith—tradition—and all things with tempered reason.

Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.

Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.

Avoid petty laws and useless officials.

Balance personal rights with social duties.

Prize truth—beauty—love—seeking harmony with the infinite.

Be not a cancer on the Earth—Leave room for nature—Leave room for nature.

So while many of those goals may sound quite worthy, we have to keep coming back to goal #1 of maintaining humanity’s population of under 500 million, meaning most of us, over 7 billion people, ‘have to go’. Each of the videos below take a look at what’s unfolding across America and the planet now, with the final video by Erin Elizabeth confirming her ‘dead doctor series’ reached at least 100 in the past year.

ANP EMERGENCY FUNDRAISER: With non-stop censorship and ‘big tech’ attacks upon independent media, donations from readers are absolutely critical in keeping All News Pipeline online. So if you like stories like this, please consider donating to ANP.



All donations are greatly appreciated and will absolutely be used to keep us in this fight for the future of America. Thank you and God Bless. Susan and Stefan.



PLEASE HELP KEEP ANP ALIVE BY DONATING USING ONE OF THE FOLLOWING METHODS. One time donations or monthly, via Paypal or Credit Card: Or https://www.paypal.me/AllNewsPipeLine Donate monthly from $1 up by becoming an ANP Patron.



Donate Via Snail Mail Checks or money orders made payable to Stefan Stanford or Susan Duclos can be sent to: P.O. Box 575 McHenry, MD. 21541



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

