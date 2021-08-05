https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/05/to-be-fair-they-say-the-same-about-you-chris-loesch-takes-a-very-sanctimonious-and-ever-annoying-adam-kinzinger-apart-in-just-1-tweet/

Adam Kinzinger just needs to put the D by his name be done with it.

It’s clear he doesn’t really think of himself as a Republican or like anything that Republicans stand for.

And c’mon with this melodramatic nonsense. What, is he going to cry again?

I have seen some on the right who’ve never served a day in their life- attack these officers for their courage, or see their tears as weakness. There is more strength in these men than all our politicians combined. pic.twitter.com/NwKCeinIyw — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) August 5, 2021

Ugh, this guy is such a sanctimonious twit.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) August 5, 2021

Democrats can have him.

Chris Loesch said it far better:

I see many conservatives who did in fact serve on the frontlines in our military, as our hero police officers and some as both saying this man is an embarrassment. To be fair, they say the same about you. https://t.co/8kyvodlYzF — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) August 5, 2021

Bingo.

I would guess that @AdamKinzinger see the writing on the wall on being re-elected. He must be applying for a position in the MSM. What he doesn’t realize is the Democratic Socialist Party will have no use for him after his defeat!! — Fadinky33 (@fadinky33) August 5, 2021

Took artillery fire in ‘91.

Zero tears shed. But not everyone is a Marine. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4htBB5H9Dr — JMacandJazz (@JMacand) August 5, 2021

2017-2021 didn’t drain the swamp, but it reduced the water level enough to see how bad things are in DC… — J A Fuller (@hanginout55) August 5, 2021

One of the smarter tweets we’ve read today.

There is a difference between Back-the-Blue; and the Blue being a political pawn to drive an agenda… The IG report debunks much; and that is what is hurting the Blue today…#StandDownOrder #PelosiDeniedMore #LockedUpGear — Dav~ Wright (@dewright_ca) August 5, 2021

*straightens tinfoil hat a bit*

***

