https://thepoliticalinsider.com/cnns-brian-stelter-slams-chris-cuomo-for-defending-brother-amidst-sexual-harassment-claims/?utm_source=home-headline-stories

CNN host Brian Stelter spoke out this week to slam his colleague Chris Cuomo for defending his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, from sexual harassment claims.

Backstory: New York AG Announces Gov. Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women

Stelter Turns On Cuomo

“Chris Cuomo’s role as a member of his brother’s inner circle, a role that raises serious questions about journalistic responsibilities and ethics, is also detailed in the report,” Stelter wrote in a newsletter obtained by Fox News. “Chris surely has a lot to say about his brother.”

“But for the time being he is staying silent: He did not mention the scandal on ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ Tuesday night,” he added.

“There’s no relationship quite like it in politics or media: A pair of brothers, one governing the fourth biggest state in the country, the other hosting one of the most prominent shows on cable TV. Right now, both men are standing in a very bright spotlight,” Stelter added.

Related: CNN’s Don Lemon Awkwardly Addresses Gov. Andrew Cuomo Scandal

Andrew Cuomo In Hot Water

This came after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that an investigation had concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women.

A CNN staffer told Buzzfeed News afterwards, “The fact that Chris Cuomo wasn’t fired over his inappropriate conflict of interest in actively affecting a news story is not only irresponsible of CNN, but also a disgrace to journalism.”

It appears as though Chris Cuomo helped craft Gov. Cuomo’s Feb. 28 statement responding to the Bennett allegations. pic.twitter.com/EYII4yZY1J — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) August 3, 2021

Andrew Cuomo Denies Claims

Andrew Cuomo has denied that he ever behaved inappropriately and refused to step down.

“I can now finally share the truth,” Andrew said yesterday, according to Business Insider. “The facts are much different than what has been portrayed.”

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. That is just not who I am and that is not who I have ever been,” he added. “I welcome the opportunity for a full and fair review before a judge and jury, because this just did not happen.”

“I do kiss people on the forehead. I do kiss people on the cheek. I do kiss people on the hand,” Cuomo later continued. “I do embrace people. I do hug people. Men and women. I do on occasion say ‘ciao bella.’ On occasion, I slip and say ‘sweetheart’ or ‘darling’ or ‘honey.’”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologizes to Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to the governor, who told @NorahODonnell in a March 2021 interview that he had tried to sleep with her when she worked for him: pic.twitter.com/WWLfXKD90H — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 3, 2021

This piece was written by James Samson on August 4, 2021. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Another One Bites The Dust: Judge Napolitano Out At Fox News

Democrats’ “Wokeness” Is Merely An Excuse For Incompetence

Newt Gingrich Declares Nancy Pelosi To Be ‘Greatest Threat To Constitutional Liberty In Our Lifetime’

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Political Insider.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

