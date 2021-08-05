https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-is-still-the-kingmaker/
Mike Carey, Ohio primary winner after Trump endorsement
Statement from President Trump
“The biggest election in a long time is the one that took place in Ohio’s 15th district with the winner Mike Carey. All of the Radical Left were talking about it because they thought that my endorsed candidate would not win, but he won in a landslide. It would have been headline news for days. Instead, there is virtually no story written about Mike’s win. Rather they cover another Democrat race that nobody even talked about before where a progressive went down in flames. Practically nothing is written about the big Mike Carey win. Nobody but OAN covered it.”
CFP covered the victory.
Mike Carey gets landslide win in Ohio…