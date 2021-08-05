https://noqreport.com/2021/08/05/breaking-trump-slams-us-womens-soccer-team-woke-means-you-lose/

Trump did not mince words in his criticism of the US Women’s National Team following their poor performance at the Olympics. The soccer team came in third with a bronze medal.

“The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!”

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics it’s not just pandemic avoidance on everyone’s minds. Beyond that, at least when it comes to America, there’s a contention with “modern” politics to deal with.

For Megan Rapinoe’s part, she had a reputation of being an outspoken political activist, on top of her participation on the US Women’s National Team.

People praise the talent of Rapinoe on the battlefield where they can. But some are still focused on the bigger picture. Especially after the US Women’s soccer team lost their chance at gold after losing to Canada.

Former President Trump being one of those individuals. He had this to say about Rapinoe, despite not naming her specifically. “If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze. Woke means you lose, everything is woke goes bad, and our soccer […]