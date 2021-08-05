https://politicrossing.com/tucker-investigating-hungarys-immigration-handling/

Tucker Carlson is reporting live from Budapest, Hungary this week.

Tonight, Tucker explores incidents of mass human migration, some of them seemingly exacerbated by western influence.

He then contrasts the immigration policies of Germany and the United States withthose of Hungry.

Visiting Hungary’s southern border, Tucker finds effectiveness and order, without excessive spending or special technology.

What is Hungary doing differently from the rest of the EU?

Watch the video below and tell us what you think in the comments.

We’d love to hear your thoughts about this article. Please take a minute to share them in the comment section by clicking here. Or carry the conversation over on your favorite social network by clicking one of the share buttons below.



















Join the conversation!

We have no tolerance for comments containing violence, racism, profanity, vulgarity, doxing, or discourteous behavior. Thank you for partnering with us to maintain fruitful conversation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

