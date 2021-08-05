https://www.theblaze.com/news/women-stole-maga-hat-plead-guilty-hate-crimes

Two women who stole a “Make America Great Again” hat from a 7-year-old boy and assaulted his mother outside the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, North Carolina, last year have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of theft, child endangerment, and hate crimes.

The women, Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21, made their guilty pleas on Monday and are set to be sentenced for their crimes in September, the Delaware News Journal reported Wednesday.

The outlet noted that other charges including assault, attempted assault, and conspiracy were dropped as part of the plea agreement. Prosecutors reportedly offered the plea deal with the “approval of the victims” and are not expected to seek prison time for the defendants.

Lawyers representing the women reportedly agreed that probation was an “appropriate sentence” for their clients’ actions but offered no further comment

Winslow and Amy were arrested last August after a video of their disturbing actions was posted on social media. In the video, the women can be seen harassing the mother and her young son, stealing a MAGA hat from the boy and tearing up a pro-Donald Trump sign.

“Are you destroying my property?” the mother asked. “You know that’s a felony.”

“Yes we are,” responded Amy, before adding, “Get it Liv,” in reference to the hat.

After the initial confrontation, the mother followed the two women through a parking lot while recording the events on her phone. She repeatedly demanded that they return the hat, but the women refused eventually throwing it onto the other side of a fenced area.

The women threatened to assault the mother and screamed profanities at her for the entire duration of the 2-minute video.

When a male bystander came to retrieve the hat, Amy punched him in the face. The video concluded with the same woman assaulting the mother.

The video has been viewed more than 5 million times on Twitter and even captured the attention of former President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Wilmington police reported that they were able to identify the two women and track them down after watching the footage.

