Former Obama Official Calls for Unvaccinated to Be Put On ‘No-Fly List’

Fox News reported:

A former Obama administration official is calling for a federal “no-fly list” for Americans who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“The White House has rejected a nationwide vaccine mandate — a sweeping suggestion that the Biden administration could not easily enact if it wanted to — but a no-fly list for unvaccinated adults is an obvious step that the federal government should take,” former Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security Juliette Kayyem wrote in an op-ed for The Atlantic this week.

The Panic Pandemic: How Media Fearmongering Led to ‘Unprecedented’ Censorship of Scientific Research

Mercola reported:

Now that we’re more than a year into the pandemic, it’s crystal clear that the panic that ensued was unnecessary and the draconian measures put into place for public health were unwarranted and harmful.

John Tierney, a former reporter for The New York Times, looked back over the pandemic, providing a timeline of the media-induced viral panic that led to censorship and suppression of scientific research on an unprecedented scale.

In his article for City Journal, where he is a contributing editor, he explained that the “moral panic that swept the nation’s guiding institutions” during the pandemic was far more catastrophic than the viral pandemic itself.

Quitting a Job Due to Vaccine Requirements? You Won’t Be Eligible for Unemployment

Motley Fool reported:

Unfortunately, the Delta variant is throwing a wrench in the works. With COVID-19 cases soaring once again, employers need to take steps to protect their employees if they’re going to require them to show up to an actual workplace. And to that end, many are requiring that employees get a COVID-19 vaccine before coming back to work.

At first glance, that may seem like an infringement on individual rights. But actually, companies do have the right to mandate vaccines. And if you refuse to get one and are decide to quit your job or are terminated because of that, you may be in for a financial shock, because you won’t be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Vaccine Passport Plan in NYC Renews Online Privacy Debate

The New York Times via The Seattle Times reported:

Vaccine passports, which show proof of vaccination, often in electronic form such as an app, are the bedrock of de Blasio’s plan. For months, these records — also known as health passes or digital health certificates — have been under discussion around the world as a tool to allow vaccinated people, who are less at risk from the virus, to gather safely. New York will be the first U.S. city to include these passes in a vaccine mandate, potentially setting off similar actions elsewhere.

But the mainstreaming of these credentials could also usher in an era of increased digital surveillance, privacy researchers said. That’s because vaccine passes may enable location tracking, even as there are few rules about how people’s digital vaccine data should be stored and how it can be shared. While existing privacy laws limit the sharing of information among medical providers, there is no such rule for when people upload their own data onto an app.

Move Over, Space. Tech Billionaires Have a New Utopian Boondoggle: The ‘Metaverse’

The Guardian reported:

Look at all of our tech billionaires trying to leave the world to evade responsibility for their malevolent influence on it. Anything to avoid being confronted by the workers they exploit or the victims of the ethnic and religious clashes facilitated by their platforms. Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson are flinging themselves into space; Elon Musk is burrowing into the earth; now Mark Zuckerberg is retreating into a virtual “metaverse”.

What is a metaverse, you ask? Well, late last year a former Facebook data scientist, Sophie Zhang, accused the company of having known about – and failed to prevent – attempts by heads of state and other political actors in Honduras, India, Azerbaijan, and elsewhere to manipulate and mislead their populations, leading to political instability, the harassment of activists, and possibly preventable deaths. Instead of immediately addressing these issues, Zuckerberg decided to try to rebrand his platform – currently awash with tyrants and conspiracy theorists and pictures of your adorable baby niece who you have never met because your sister read some things on Facebook that led her to believe that COVID is a hoax and that vaccinated people like you are carrying a tracking device in your arm – into an idea pulled from a 30-year-old science fiction novel.

Phoenix School District Says Suit Over Mask Mandate Is Moot

The Associated Press reported:

A Phoenix school district wants a judge to dismiss a lawsuit over its mask mandate, which could be a test case for other districts, arguing a state law banning such policy isn’t in effect yet.

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday in the case of Douglas Hester, a biology teacher who sued the Phoenix Union High School District. Hester is asking a Maricopa County Superior Court judge to grant a temporary restraining order on the mandate, calling it unlawful.

Jeff Bezos Helped the Washington Post ‘Take Advantage of the Gift the Internet Had to Offer’: Marty Baron

Yahoo! Finance reported:

ANDY SERWER: Kind of following up on that, some people have speculated that he [Bezos] bought the paper to wield influence. And you said over the years that he never meddled with editorial. So what was your sense of why he owned the paper? And what is he getting out of it, then?

MARTY BARON: Well, you know, I mean this might sound a bit naive, but I don’t think it is — and that is, first of all, I think he actually did believe in the mission of the press. I think he does, even though he’s the target of it. I still think he believes that the press serves a very important role in American democracy and he actually believes in American democracy. And secondly, as I indicated before, he thought that, you know, there was a real opportunity, a business opportunity here.

I think that he is not a person who, you know, necessarily wants to buy a sports team, run a sports team, but his sport is really business, as best I can tell — and space. And so here was an opportunity, it was a unique property, one that you couldn’t find elsewhere in the country — I mean, you know, the only other national or international publications were, essentially, the “New York Times” and the “Wall Street Journal.”

Global Internet of Things (Iot) Analytics Market to Reach US$81.8 Billion by the Year 2027

Yahoo! Finance reported:

The Internet of Things (IoT) Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$14.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.9% and 23.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$14.2 Billion by the year 2027.

Why Tyson’s Employee Vaccine Requirement Stands Out

CNN reported:

Companies are starting to require vaccines for corporate workers because they are eager to reopen their offices and believe that mandating COVID-19 shots will allay many white-collar workers’ safety concerns about returning, said Brian Kropp, chief of HR research at Gartner, a research and advisory firm to companies. Gartner works with 15,000 corporate human resource officials and surveys and consults with them on issues facing their businesses, including vaccines …

Employers have not implemented similar mandates for hourly workers because they worry some will quit rather than get vaccinated at a moment when it’s challenging to hire workers, he said.

“There’s a real tension given how tight the labor market is. If you make [vaccines] a condition of employment, that might limit your access to talent,” he said.

