https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-economy-added-xxx-jobs-july-feds-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Labor Department reported Friday the U.S. economy in July added 943,000 new non-farm jobs, another indication the country continued to make an economic recovery from what has so far been the worst of the pandemic.

The July unemployment rate was 5.4%, down from 5.9% in June, the feds also reported.

The number was more than the 860,000 economists projected in a survey by data firm FactSet, according to the Associated Press.

The June number was 850,000. Despite the steady growth the spread of the virus’ highly contagious delta variant – which has resulted in some U.S. restaurants and theaters requiring proof of vaccination – threatens to slow the recovery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

