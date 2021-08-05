http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/wlYj5LRyNiY/us-trade-deficit-imports-exports-june-2021-11628114818

U.S. imports increased 2.1% to $283.4 billion in June, a monthly record.

Photo: Gene Blevins/Zuma Press

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...