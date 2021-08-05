https://www.theepochtimes.com/virginia-couple-sentenced-to-home-confinement-for-entering-us-capitol-on-jan-6_3934532.html

A Virginia couple on Wednesday were sentenced by a judge to home confinement for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 breach of the building.

Joshua Bustle was sentenced to 30 days of confinement at home while his wife, Jessica Bustle, was ordered to stay confined for 60 days.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan, a Reagan nominee, also sentenced the couple to 24 months probation and ordered them to pay restitution of $500.

The couple pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, in return for three other charges being dropped.

According to court documents, the Bustles admitted to entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 through a door that had been breached by rioters and staying inside for about 20 minutes.

They were not accused of carrying out violent acts.

According to one charging document, Jessica Bustle called former Vice President Mike Pence “a traitor.” Pence was presiding over the joint session of Congress that was interrupted by the breach.

“We stormed the capital,” Jessica Bustle wrote, adding that she and her husband were in the area for a rally for health freedom.

Lawyers for the pair argued in court that their punishments should be no different than the first Jan. 6 defendant to be sentenced, who received only probation for a misdemeanor offense.

Their lawyers noted that they didn’t engage in any violence and said their clients have already faced consequences as a result of their actions. An attorney for Joshua Bustle, Timothy Anderson, said his client had lost his job and the couple is moving from Virginia to North Carolina to start over.

“They have lost everything in the court of public opinion,” Anderson said.

Jessica Bustle posted a picture of herself on Facebook before the riot with the caption: “We don’t win this thing sitting on the sidelines. Excited to stand for truth with my fellow patriots and freedom fighters in DC today.” Afterwards, she wrote that “Pence is a traitor.”

Hogan said he had “seriously considered” putting Jessica Bustle in jail, citing her Facebook comments. But he ultimately decided against incarceration, describing her as remorseful.

The judge allowed a delay of the start of home confinement so the Bustles can complete a planned move to South Carolina, according to WUSA-TV.

Lawyers representing the couple did not return requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

