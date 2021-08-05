https://magainstitute.com/when-do-democrats-get-indicted/

Many weeks back, Senator Chuck Grassley—formerly the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman who conducted the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings—posed a question to the U.S. Department of Justice. Grassley asked the question that has been on the lips of every American patriot for years: why the many individuals who had committed perjury in their Senate testimony have yet to be indicted.

The investigation conducted by the Senate Judiciary Committee in November, 2018 revealed that nearly every allegation made against Brett Kavanaugh—especially the numerous lurid allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford—was devoid of credibility and, generally, was blatantly false. The Senate Judiciary Committee presented a 414-page report to Congress detailing exactly that.

In essence, Grassley said that more than two years ago, “We had some bogus allegations against now-Justice Kavanaugh. We know people lied to Congress and that’s against the law.” He then presented a criminal referral to the Department of Justice seeking prosecution.

We’d all like to know why no action has been taken by DOJ! What’s more, we have other pressing concerns. Numerous Russiagate criminals likely won’t spend time in prison. James Clapper likely will not spend a single day in prison, yet he lied to Congress, and then lied again about his lie, saying that, “[he] was confused.” James Comey won’t spend a day in jail despite lying to Congress. Andrew McCabe, dismissed by the FBI for ‘lack of candor’ and for other infractions, is still as free-as-a-bird.

John Brennan likely will serve no time in lock-up and he is perhaps the most hardened criminal Director that the CIA has ever had to endure. Brennan flagrantly conspired inside the White House with Barack Obama and Joe Biden, when he unleashed information revealing that none other than Hillary Clinton had purchased a fake dossier to besmirch Donald Trump.

Not one of the individuals above is slated to be indicted, yet some have earned lengthy prison sentences for treason.

Repeat Offenders

The kingpin of domestic political criminals, Barack Obama, likely will not spend a day behind bars. In fact, he is now serving his third term as President, due to his deft control of Joe Biden. Obama weaponized the federal agencies, undermined Trump, and spent four years of treasonous activities to thwart the Trump Administration. Yet, all of this will go un-prosecuted.

Everyone connected with the Obama Administration, including Eric Holder—the first U.S. Attorney General ever held in contempt of Congress and whose criminality in terms of allowing Black Panther intimidation of voters in Philadelphia and a variety of other egregious acts—won’t spend one minute behind bars.

Lois Lerner, who quashed the TEA Party movement by illegally using the power of her government position to intimidate, harass, and hinder TEA Party members, won’t see a single day in prison. In fact, she has been on the public dole for eight years running and receives a generous government healthy pension.

The jewel of Democracy, Hillary Clinton, won’t spend a day in prison for any of the 33,000+ subpoenaed emails that she deliberately and illegally deleted or for the servers and electronic devices illegally smashed with hammer. Yet, rank-and-file servicemen and -women serve 6 to 12 months or more in a federal penitentiary for the crime of deleting even one classified email.

None of Hillary Clinton’s corrupt staff will see a minute’s worth of jail time. Not John Podesta, whose crimes are well-documented. Nor Huma Abedin, whose continual obfuscation and manipulations for Hillary Clinton deserve major scrutiny. None of them.

But Wait, There’s More!

Until justice is dispensed fairly and equally, regardless of party affiliation, the challenge before us remains clear and vital: a complete reckoning for Democrat crimes. All of the sinister activities to get Joe Biden ‘elected’ and virtually all of the treasonous individuals who participated in the election fraud are still free and unindicted. And the notorious, master-criminal Hunter Biden and the Biden crime family remain untouched.

In the coming months, as 2020 election-related crimes are more fully exposed, will the clamor from the Right be sufficiently loud and long? After all, YEARS have gone by with no progress.

Are the puppet masters waiting for Joe Biden to die? Will they use the 25th Amendment to dislodge him, or perhaps keep him under their control for as long as practical? Who can say? Concurrently, the puppet masters will do anything in their power to harass, belittle, and indict those on the Right for even the slightest offense. This includes process crimes.

We now live in a nation with a two-tiered justice system, to our national shame as a representative republic.

