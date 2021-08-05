https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wild-police-shootout-in-chicago/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







A civilian police watchdog group released body camera video of an incident last month in which Chicago law enforcement officers are seen unleashing dozens of shots at an armed suspect barricaded in an SUV in the middle of a residential neighborhood.

The suspect, 34 year-old Klevontaye White, died in the shooting.

The episode unfolded in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the city’s West Side as officers from the Chicago Police Department’s Special Violent Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office attempted to take White into custody.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference following the shooting that White was wanted on 15 counts of criminal sexual assault with a firearm.

White was supposed to be wearing an electronic monitoring device, but law enforcement sources told Chicago ABC station WLS the suspect had cut the tracking device off. Officers cornered White around 9:42 a.m. on South Kilpatrick Avenue, but he refused when they ordered him to get out of his 2001 black Jeep Cherokee with his hands up.

The videos captured officers yelling, “He’s got a gun!” and one screaming, “He’s aiming the gun, dude!”

Several officers repeatedly ordered White to put down the gun, as other officers took cover behind ballistic shields and emergency vehicles. “We’re going to do two shields wide,” one officer holding a metal bar said to two colleagues, according to the video, devising an impromptu plan to approach White’s vehicle. “We’re going to walk up to the back of the window and I’m gonna smash it out so we can get a visual on him.”

Continue reading…