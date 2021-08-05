http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/BtyC4AQ8Y08/wind-and-solar-energy-are-environmental-disasters.php

It is ironic that wind and solar energy are promoted as “green,” when in fact one of their worst qualities is the damage they do to the environment. Solar panels are manufactured in China using slave labor (Uighurs) and coal-fired power plants for electricity. The irony is heavy. And both wind and solar require vast quantities of minerals and hazardous substances.

A fundamental problem with wind and solar is that they are extremely low-intensity energy sources. The amount of land required to produce a substantial amount of electricity is enormous. This is one of the subjects of a paper by Robert Bryce, one of the country’s leading energy experts, titled Not In Our Backyard. The paper documents rural America’s largely successful battle to block large-scale renewable energy projects. The paper includes some eye-opening data, including the fact that in order to reach “net zero” emissions of CO2 through use of wind and solar, 228,000 square miles–an area equal to the states of California and Washington–would need to be dedicated to wind turbines and solar panels.

On August 12, one week from today, Robert Bryce will present two programs on the environmental evils of wind and solar, along with American Experiment’s Isaac Orr, whose own paper on the environmental impacts of wind and solar will be forthcoming imminently.

There will be two programs, a lunch forum in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and a cocktail-hour event at the Metropolitan Club in Golden Valley, Minnesota. If you live within reasonable proximity to either of those locations, I would encourage you to attend. You can get more details and register for the Albert Lea event here and the Golden Valley event here

