A woman was beheaded and dumped onto the street in front of horrified witnesses and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says the suspect arrested for the crime is an illegal alien.

The harrowing incident unfolded on July 28 in a quiet residential neighborhood in Shakopee, Minnesota, at about 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses say they saw a man attacking a woman and then dump her body onto the street from a car.

Police responded to calls of a homicide and found what was described as a “grisly” scene. They later confirmed that the woman identified as 55-year-old America Mafalda Thayer had been beheaded. They found her head near the body and also a large knife.

“I have no words for it. Just scary. I just feel very sorry for the families,” said Jessica Sondrol, a resident of the neighborhood, to KMSP-TV.

A very disturbing video of the man dumping the body of the woman was captured by one witness who posted it to social media app TikTok.

A male suspect fled on foot but was captured by police a short time later about a mile and a half away from the scene. Police arrested Alexis Saborit, 42, and charged him with the second-degree murder of Thayer.

“Investigators believe the suspect knew the victim and this wasn’t a random act,” Shakopee police said at the time.

Friends of Thayer told KMPS that she had been in a longtime relationship with Saborit, but that there had been incidents of domestic violence. Thayer worked at MyPillow and at a Dollar Tree store.

Fox News reported that ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer confirmed Saborit was an illegal alien from Cuba and that the agency had been unsuccessfully trying to deport him. The revelation was first reported by Powerline blog.

“He has pending charges for first-degree arson-dwelling, first-degree criminal damage to property, and obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer stemming from a 2020 arrest in Scott County, Minnesota,” said Neudauer.

One of Thayer’s longtime friends told SW News Media that she was a hardworking immigrant also from Cuba.

“She was just truly the kindest to everyone,” said Nicky Kendrick. “I’m devastated, it’s unreal and I just have no words.”

