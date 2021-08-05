https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/woman-leans-car-holding-ak-47-san-francisco-broad-daylight/

Meanwhile in San Francisco…

A woman sitting “shotgun” leaned out of her car holding an AK-47 in San Francisco on Barneveld Avenue and McKinnon Avenue.

It is unclear if the woman was arrested.

The San Francisco Police Department posted the photo of the woman on Tuesday and said the incident happened on July 11.

TRENDING: HERE WE GO: Fauci Fears Variant Worse Than Delta is on the Horizon Because of Unvaccinated Americans

“On 7/11/2021, During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47; see photo. SFPD Traffic Company personnel worked up a case, and seized this particular vehicle today.” SFPD said in a tweet.

On 7/11/2021, During an illegal exhibition of speed event at Barneveld & McKinnon, a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47; see photo. SFPD Traffic Company personnel worked up a case, and seized this particular vehicle today. @SFPD @sfmta_muni @SFPDPerea pic.twitter.com/4disQpzziY — SFPDTrafficSafety (@SFTrafficSafety) August 5, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

