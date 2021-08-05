https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/05/you-want-to-see-me-die-cori-bushs-full-justification-for-having-private-security-while-wanting-to-defundthepolice-is-really-something/

Earlier, we told you about Democratic Rep. Cori Bush explaining that she’s important enough to need private security while you’re not important enough to merit the police’s protection.

“Defunding the police has to happen,” she said:

To be fair, we only heard 30 seconds of what she had to say. Maybe, in context, it wasn’t nearly as bad as we initially thought it was.

Or maybe, in context, it was actually even worse than we initially thought it was:

Holy moly. So, not only does she think her life is more valuable than yours, but she’s suffering from genuine paranoid delusions. “My body is worth being on this planet right now and I need private security because the white supremacists want me dead.”

The only context we need is that Cori Bush is out of her ever-loving mind.

