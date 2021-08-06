https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/10-gang-members-charged-after-year-long-investigation-in-lake-county

article

Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and the ATF say they’ve dismantled a street gang.

Ten people were charged Wednesday after a year-long investigation into the Satan Disciple street gang, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Members of the gang were allegedly involved in drug trafficking and violent acts throughout Lake County, the statement said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Investigators say they stopped at least two planned drive-by shootings ordered by the gang in Lake County and got more than 4,000 grams of cocaine and 170 grams of methamphetamine off the streets.

Gun seized in Satan Disciple gang bust.

“The tireless work of our detectives and partner agencies undoubtedly stopped instances of cold-blooded murder from taking place in our county,” Sheriff John D. Idleburg said. “It is this type of collaboration that will continue dismantling the ability of gangs being able to operate in Lake County and keep our community safe.”

Two suspects remain at large.

Cash and illegal narcotics seized in Satan Disciple bust.

The suspects were wanted on the following charges:

Quentin L. Newbrey, 31, of the 4000 block of Ridge Road, Zion, for armed habitual criminal, two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful sale of a firearm;

Carl P. Marder-Grant, 27, of the 500 block of Chestnut Street, Waukegan, for unlawful sale of a firearm, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon;

Darryl Benjamin, 38, of the 1000 block of Lakehurst Drive, Waukegan, for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance;

Seized items from Satan Disciple bust.

Gilberto Alvarado-Cuen, 29, of the 3400 block of Ted Avenue, Park City, for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance;

Anthony Brown, 39, of the 100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Lake Villa

WANTED in Lake County for five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance;

Eric W. Gragen, 39, of the 8000 block of 48th Avenue, Kenosha, Wisconsin

WANTED in Kenosha County for three counts of straw purchasing of a firearm;

Seized gun from Satan Disciple bust.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Four other individuals were arrested on federal warrants in connection with the investigation and will be transferred to the FBI’s Metropolitan Correctional Center for federal detention hearings.

Advertisement

Seized gun from Satan Disciple bust.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

