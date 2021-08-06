https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/566814-alabama-crowd-cheers-states-low-vaccination-rates-during-marjorie-taylor

Recently surfaced video from a July political fundraiser in Alabama featuring Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneMarjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) showed attendees cheering when the GOP lawmaker pointed out that the state had one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country.

The video, shared on Twitter by progressive political commentator and radio show host David Pakman, showed Greene speaking from a podium at the July 23 fundraiser, which the Alabama Political Reporter noted was held by the Alabama Federation of Republican Women.

The footage from the Dothan, Ala., event, which was closed to the media, started with Greene saying, “You lucky people here in Alabama might get a knock on your door because I hear Alabama might be one of the most unvaccinated states in the nation.”

The remark prompted a wave of laughs and cheers from some in the audience as Greene continued, “Well, Joe Biden Joe BidenCruz rips GOP colleagues who are ‘complicit’ with Biden spending agenda The Hill’s Sustainability Report: Extreme heat threatens Olympics of yesteryear — and today Biden signs bill awarding Congressional Gold Medal to Jan. 6 officers MORE wants to come talk to you guys.”

A viewer of mine secretly recorded this video of @mtgreenee hinting at using guns to shoot door-to-door vaccinators at an event in Alabama recently pic.twitter.com/cjmUJ8UWI9 — David Pakman (@dpakman) August 3, 2021

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alabama is tied with Mississippi for the lowest percentage of fully vaccinated residents at about 35 percent.

In Alabama, just about 45 percent of the total state population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the CDC.

Greene, who has previously compared mask and vaccine mandates to Nazi Germany, continued in the video by arguing that Biden would be “sending one of his police state friends to your front door” to take down residents’ personal information and “whether you’ve taken the vaccine or not.”

“Well, what they don’t know is in the South, we all love our Second Amendment rights, and we’re not really big on strangers showing up on our front door, are we,” she asked the audience, prompting another round of cheers.

“They might not like the welcome they get,” she added.

It was not immediately clear what Greene was referring to when she made the claims about the Biden administration, which has sent experts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the CDC and other federal agencies to assist in curbing the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant in states with low vaccination rates.

Greene spokesman Nick Dyer told NBC News in response to the video, “These claims are ridiculous and yet another conspiracy theory from the left.”

The Hill has reached out to Greene’s office for additional information.

Federal health officials have been urging Americans across the country to quickly get the shot as new infections surge in unvaccinated communities, though vaccine hesitancy still remains high in several areas of the country, especially in the South.

On Friday, Alabama’s state health officer said tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines had expired and gone to waste in the state even as millions of residents have not gotten a shot.

