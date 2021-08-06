https://www.dailywire.com/news/allyson-felix-wins-10th-olympic-medal-becomes-most-decorated-female-track-and-field-olympian

Allyson Felix officially has her name atop the record books.

Friday in Tokyo, the 35-year-old became the most decorated female Olympic track and female athlete of all time.

The first woman to win 10 Olympic track & field medals. A legend in every way. #OlympicHERstory #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/GlFOoXpPSU — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2021

Competing in her fifth Olympics, Felix won bronze in the 400-meter, giving her 10 Olympic medals in her illustrious career. She ran the 400-meter in 49.46, behind only Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas (48.36) and Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic (49.20).

The women’s 400m final belongs to Shaunae Miller-Uibo. 🥇@allysonfelix takes the BRONZE, her 10th Olympic medal, tying Carl Lewis for the most by a U.S. track and field athlete. 🥉#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/SB6gPcO2as — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2021

“This one is very different and it’s very special. And it just took a lot to get here,” Felix said after the race.

In collecting another Olympic medal, Felix passed Merlene Ottey of Jamaica for the most medals won by a female track and field athlete. Her bronze medal also puts her into a tie with American legend Carl Lewis for the most medals by any track and field athlete.

The legend himself posted a tweet congratulating Felix for her accomplishment.

“Congratulations Allyson Felix. 35 never looked so good,” Lewis said on Twitter. “What an amazing career and inspiration. Now on to the relay.”

Congratulations @allysonfelix. 35 never looked so good. What an amazing career and inspiration. Now on to the relay. — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) August 6, 2021

If Felix is selected for the 4×400 relay on Saturday, she’ll have the opportunity to pass Lewis.

Her bronze in the 400-meter comes a few years after a difficult pregnancy that put her life and that of her baby in jeopardy. It led to Felix speaking out against her sponsor at the time — Nike — and about the difficulties that women athletes face when they get pregnant.

“If we have children, we risk pay cuts from our sponsors during pregnancy and afterward,” Felix wrote in the New York Times. “It’s one example of a sports industry where the rules are still mostly made for and by men.”

Felix went on to say that she decided to start a family in 2018 while also negotiating a new contract with Nike.

“I felt pressure to return to form as soon as possible after the birth of my daughter in November 2018, even though I ultimately had to undergo an emergency C-section at 32 weeks because of severe preeclampsia that threatened the lives of me and my baby,” Felix said.

According to Felix, Nike wanted to pay her 70% less than before she decided to have a family.

“If that’s what they think I’m worth now, I accept that.”

“What I’m not willing to accept is the enduring status quo around maternity,” Felix wrote. “I asked Nike to contractually guarantee that I wouldn’t be punished if I didn’t perform at my best in the months surrounding childbirth. I wanted to set a new standard. If I, one of Nike’s most widely marketed athletes, couldn’t secure these protections, who could?”

Nike declined, but did change their policy “adding language to new contracts for female athletes that will protect their pay during pregnancy.”

Felix left Nike and signed with Athleta, a women’s apparel brand.

When Allyson Felix decided to start a family in 2018, Nike offered a contract that was 70% less & had no guarantees if her performance declined due to pregnancy. So she left Nike, signed a deal with Athleta, has a 2-year-old daughter & just won her 10th Olympic medal. Legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Colcr91A7R — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) August 6, 2021

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

