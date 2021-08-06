https://justthenews.com/nation/amid-major-western-heat-wave-grand-canyon-receives-special-localized-warning?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Tourists and hikers are being warned to avoid the Grand Canyon as the major U.S. destination receives its own specialized heat warning amid a backbreaking heat wave in the western part of the country.

The National Weather Service on Friday issued an excessive heat warning for the canyon, citing “dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 114 expected below 4000 feet.”

“This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels,” the NWS said. “Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1.5 miles. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, physical activity is discouraged.”

“All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and an electrolyte mix,” the warning continued. “Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy.”

“Hike smart,” the NWS added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

