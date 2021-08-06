https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/apocalyptic-video-from-dixie-fire/

Officials say Northern California’s Dixie Fire grew by 110 square miles between Thursday night and Friday morning, making the blaze the largest wildfire currently raging in the country.

The Dixie Fire has consumed 432,813 acres — an increase of 71,000 acres from the night before. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon had previously been the nation’s largest active wildfire, at 413,765 acres. The Dixie Fire is only 35% contained and is expected to grow. It currently stands as California’s third-largest wildfire in history.

What’s left of Greenville…

Greenville, CA. What’s left of it. pic.twitter.com/7c4qJUCVrC — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 6, 2021







Map of the area

Latest fire details for local residents…