https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/arizona-democrat-gay-state-senator-arrested-for-child-molestation/

Posted by Kane on August 6, 2021 2:44 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Arizona state senator Tony Navarrete, a Democrat from Phoenix, was arrested on Thursday, on charges including multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...