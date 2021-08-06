https://www.teaparty.org/breaking-az-state-sen-wendy-rogers-has-launched-a-petition-to-decertify-results-from-2020-election-468132/

(TeaParty.org Exclusive) – Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers is proving that she’s a true American patriot by taking a bold stand for election integrity during this whole forensic audit that has been happening in her home state.

She’s led the charge for taking action based upon the early reports the Arizona Senate has received from Cyber Ninjas, helping to get the ball rolling in rectifying the horrific amount of voter fraud that occurred last year.

According to the Gateway Pundit, Rogers is not only calling for the results of the election to be decertified, she’s actually launched a petition to make it happen. We desperately need more patriots out there standing up like this for election integrity. If more folks continue to stand, then we can create the change we desperately need.

“President Trump knows I am fighting hard for election integrity, which is why he quoted me twice in the same week,” a message from Rogers said, adding, “If you agree with me and President Trump that we must recall our electors and decertify the 2020 election, add your name and let’s get this done!”

Sign up if you agree we need to decertify the election.https://t.co/VgClJkeunV — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) August 5, 2021

This is what it looks like to fight back against the Democrats and their assaults on our liberty. Every state senator in this country who is concerned about preserving free and fair elections for the future needs to follow this woman’s lead.

As stated earlier, Rogers has been calling for this decertification for a little while now. She even took on Fox News host Brett Baier and gave him a switch to the backside for pushing some fake news related to the election.

.@POTUS45: “The irregularities and outright fraud of this election are an open wound to the United States of America. Something must be done—immediately!” FULL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/zA459H9J38 — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) August 3, 2021

.@WendyRogersAZ has been leading this #AZAudit charge from day one. She has been fearless and stood strong in the face of all the opposition. She took ALL the shots and now she needs to take her victory lap! This woman was instrumental in saving democracy. Go, Wendy, go! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) July 16, 2021

A few weeks ago, the Cyber Ninjas team, the folks who are carrying out the current audit in Arizona, told the Senate during a hearing that they found 74,243 mail-in ballots that have no clear record of ever having been sent out, with 168,000 ballots incorrectly printed, and 11,000 voters added to the rolls after the election was over.

Brett Baier dismissed all of these findings, and Rogers smashed him for it.

Why are all of these supposed conservative people in power just sitting on their hands? Get in the fight! — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 17, 2021

Don’t be the politician left holding the bag when this fraud is proven nationwide. There is still time to get with the program and do the right thing. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 17, 2021

I want my country back. We have to eject the fraud machines and we need to conduct forensic audits everywhere. They have been doing this to us a lot longer than we realize. By the way, what is up with @BretBaier lying through his teeth. We need to run him out of the Republic. 🇺🇸 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 18, 2021

There are several senators who agree with me. We need everyone to get on board because this is too important.https://t.co/oSv8Yc7LBG — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 18, 2021

Red states who have the fraud machines are making a huge mistake. Don’t think elections won’t go bad in your state. Look at what in happened to Virginia and Colorado, and now is happening to North Carolina. Fix it now by doing a forensic audit. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 17, 2021

There are those who defend election integrity and then there are those who steal elections. No in between! Pick a side. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 17, 2021

President Trump quoted me twice in his latest statements about the #AZAudit. That should show people that what I am saying is exactly what he is thinking. Election Integrity is the battle of the decade. Let’s get it done. pic.twitter.com/sGfK0wB52z — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 18, 2021

RECALL THE FRAUDULENT ELECTORS — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 18, 2021

All of the real patriots check in. #Activate #SaveAmerica — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 19, 2021

There is a lot of noise out there. Here is the bottom line: DECERTIFY NOW – RECALL THE ELECTORS Arizona’s certification was clearly not accurate. Retweet and tag your legislators — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 26, 2021

President Trump: “These numbers are overwhelming, election-changing, and according to Keshel, could be even bigger in that they do not account for cyber-flipping of votes. They show I won the election—by A LOT!” WATCH Capt. Keshel breaks it down here👇pic.twitter.com/aWfmnzHEqw — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 3, 2021

Again, we need more like Rogers out there to help fight the evil of election fraud and preserve our liberty for future generations.

