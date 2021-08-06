https://www.teaparty.org/breaking-az-state-sen-wendy-rogers-has-launched-a-petition-to-decertify-results-from-2020-election-468132/

(TeaParty.org Exclusive) – Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers is proving that she’s a true American patriot by taking a bold stand for election integrity during this whole forensic audit that has been happening in her home state.

She’s led the charge for taking action based upon the early reports the Arizona Senate has received from Cyber Ninjas, helping to get the ball rolling in rectifying the horrific amount of voter fraud that occurred last year.

According to the Gateway Pundit, Rogers is not only calling for the results of the election to be decertified, she’s actually launched a petition to make it happen. We desperately need more patriots out there standing up like this for election integrity. If more folks continue to stand, then we can create the change we desperately need.

“President Trump knows I am fighting hard for election integrity, which is why he quoted me twice in the same week,” a message from Rogers said, adding, “If you agree with me and President Trump that we must recall our electors and decertify the 2020 election, add your name and let’s get this done!”

Here’s the link to the petition.

This is what it looks like to fight back against the Democrats and their assaults on our liberty. Every state senator in this country who is concerned about preserving free and fair elections for the future needs to follow this woman’s lead.

As stated earlier, Rogers has been calling for this decertification for a little while now. She even took on Fox News host Brett Baier and gave him a switch to the backside for pushing some fake news related to the election.

A few weeks ago, the Cyber Ninjas team, the folks who are carrying out the current audit in Arizona, told the Senate during a hearing that they found 74,243 mail-in ballots that have no clear record of ever having been sent out, with 168,000 ballots incorrectly printed, and 11,000 voters added to the rolls after the election was over.

Brett Baier dismissed all of these findings, and Rogers smashed him for it.

Again, we need more like Rogers out there to help fight the evil of election fraud and preserve our liberty for future generations.

