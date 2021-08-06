https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/atom-bomb-expert-cyber-team-confirms-votes-can-altered-overseas-run-lindell-symposium/



Mike Lindell’s much-talked-about Cyber Symposium is set for next week, August 1o-12, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Lindell has offered a reward to any cyber team who can prove his assertions about the 2020 election incorrect.



The entire symposium will be aired live on Frank Speech.

Lindell provided a number of videos where he claims that the 2020 Election was stolen from President Trump and that the method used to perform this steal was performed overseas on voting systems across key swing states.

Today we have explosive information that proves US election machines can be altered from overseas. An expert cyber team has proven that you can change votes in US election systems from overseas and ultimately alter election results. The team was even able to alter the dates on the data entries made overseas in a location in Asia to cover up their activities.

This team proves that votes can be altered from overseas. However, there is much more to this story.

First, we must explain a few items. The election process begins with a ballot being filled out by an individual at the local library or similar type of polling location. The ballots are entered into tabulation machines after votes are selected by a voter. At the end of the day, all the votes in that location are summarized and a printout from the machine and memory cards are produced showing the results from that location. These results are carried to another location like the county seat where these votes are further consolidated in an EMS machine. This is where an attack of an election could occur where the votes could be flipped.

What is also important to note is that the EMS devices have network cards and server modems which allow for Internet access. This allows for changes to be made here via the Internet.

This is also why individuals involved in election steals do not want to review the hard copies of election results – the ballots. There is no functionality in the voting machines that prevent ballots from being tabulated numerous times like was observed in Fulton County Georgia on Election night. Because of this, election fraud is more likely committed at the local level. Tabulators can be set at the machine level and in most cases, the election sites are no longer managed by the state but rather by individuals from voting systems companies.

Any election fraud committed through EMS devices could be identified through recounts of the ballots at the locations involved. This is why the audit performed in Arizona is so important. Any adjustments through machines or through shoving the same ballots through tabulation machines multiple times are identified in the forensic audit. The results of the Maricopa audit in Arizona are expected to show that.

Even though it has been proven that votes can be changed overseas in locations in the US, it is basically impossible to prove this without performing forensic audits. The reason for this is because of ‘chain of custody’.

If individual packets were obtained that were related to vote changes in the US initiated overseas, these packets would have to be protected and any and all movement or changes in custody of this data would have to be managed. This would be almost impossible to maintain at a level that could be used in a court of law. This is the ultimate challenge to Absolute Proof.

In Summary

Votes in US elections can be changed overseas. This is almost impossible to identify without a forensic audit of all the ballots in an election. The proper chain of custody of packets of data related to an election steal overseas is almost impossible. The steal of the 2020 election was therefore most likely done at the local level and can be identified through forensic audits.

Below is a portion of a video from Tom Trento, Director of TheUnitedWest.org where he explains that a group of cyber experts did determine that votes in US elections can be changed overseas.

It should be noted that this group of cyber experts claims that the data used by Mike Lindell to confirm Absolute Proof is flawed, in part due to it being provided by a known fraudster by the name of Dennis Montgomery. We reported on this earlier.

The group also has concerns with Mary Fanning, Executive Producer of Lindell’s entire series regarding the election, and others.

Much more information is forthcoming.

