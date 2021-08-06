https://www.dailywire.com/news/ben-shapiro-fires-back-at-democrats-for-cozying-up-to-dictators-on-real-time-with-bill-maher

Ben Shapiro, Editor Emeritus at The Daily Wire, gave HBO’s audience a friendly reminder on Friday night that Democrats have, in fact, cozied up with dictatorial regimes during an appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” after the host suggested that Democrats would face consequences for “kiss[ing] up” to dictators.

Maher made the remarks during a panel discussion which, at that moment, had focused on Fox News host Tucker Carlson interviewing Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary.

“And the fact that Tucker Carlson embraces this guy, that the Republican Party gets this sort of dictator immunity, that, I mean, if a Democrat kissed up to a dictator like that,” Maher said.

“If? If a Democrat kissed up to a dictator?” Shapiro responded. “Barack Obama went and held hands with Fidel Castro’s brother at a baseball game. If a Democrat kissed up to a dictator like that.”

“Yeah, you’re right,” Maher responded.

“Barack Obama said that he was going to provide flexibility to Vladimir Putin,” Shapiro added.

“Alright, forget that,” concluded.

WATCH:

TRANSCRIPT:

