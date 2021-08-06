https://www.dailywire.com/news/ben-shapiro-torches-msnbcs-malcolm-nance-over-january-6-riot-youre-not-using-facts

Ben Shapiro, Editor Emeritus at The Daily Wire, slammed MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance during HBO’s Friday broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher” over a variety of false claims that Nance made on the show.

Nance claimed early during a panel discussion that Trump “managed to mobilize 40,000 people” to “lay siege to the Capitol.”

“That’s inaccurate,” Shapiro fired back, adding several moments later: “40,000 people did not assault the Capitol, okay? It’s just factually inaccurate.”

The exchange continued:

NANCE: How many people came to that rally? SHAPIRO: Were all of those people assaulting the Capitol? Is that your contention now? NANCE: They all marched on the Capitol and then the leading– SHAPIRO: They all marched on the Capitol? That’s just inaccurate, Malcolm. NANCE: Yeah, it isn’t. No. SHAPIRO: Yes, it is inaccurate, Malcolm. NANCE: Facts, Ben. SHAPIRO: Yes, you’re not mentioning them.

“I’ll tell you why this is an important thing,” Shapiro added a few moments later, “Because, Malcolm, you have a terrible habit of conflating people who do actual violent activity with a broader rubric of everyone, for example, who voted for Trump, which was 75 million people, and that really is ugly.”

“You’ve tweeted about me, for example, that I’m such a racist I shouldn’t be allowed in Washington, D.C. That sounds rather authoritarian in attitude to me,” Shapiro added. “I’ve never called for you to be kicked off of MSNBC; I’ve never called for anybody not to buy your book.”

WATCH:

After falsely claiming 40,000 people stormed the Capitol on 1/6, @BenShapiro SCHOOLS Malcom Nance’s nonsense and dangerous conflation of all right-of-center Americans as terrorists. Shapiro THEN points out that Nance has called him a “racist” who should be banned from D.C. pic.twitter.com/hgkr22uU08 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 7, 2021

TRANSCRIPT:

MALCOLM NANCE, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Let’s talk about bare facts. I mean, you’re talking about a guy, Donald Trump, who literally tried to suborn, you know, who has probably suborned perjury in order to overthrow a duly-elected government and managed to mobilize 40,000 people, right, to lay siege to the Capitol— BEN SHAPIRO, HOST OF THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW: That’s inaccurate. NANCE: –Where over 1,000 or more entered the building, destroyed parts of the building, fought physically law enforcement there in order to stop American democracy. Now, I don’t know about you. But I’ve been around a little bit, and I’ve seen some dictators and warlords and authoritarians — that is authoritarianism. You can’t say, some guys are writing on Twitter and they made you know, Shaun King want to sell his house. That’s, like you say, it’s just gossip, right? Twitter will not kill you, unless you use that social pressure in order to achieve an action on the street, and believe me– BILL MAHER, HBO HOST: I’m gonna address that in a minute, but I want you, you can answer this first. SHAPIRO: Thank you. I appreciate it. A couple of quick things. One, 40,000 people did not assault the Capitol, okay? It’s just factually inaccurate. There were maybe 1,000 people. That is not making light of the evil of those people who all will end up rotting in prison, as they should. NANCE: How many people came to that rally? SHAPIRO: Were all of those people assaulting the Capitol? Is that your contention now? NANCE: They all marched on the Capitol and then the leading– SHAPIRO: They all marched on the Capitol? That’s just inaccurate, Malcolm. NANCE: Yeah, it isn’t. No. SHAPIRO: Yes, it is inaccurate, Malcolm. NANCE: Facts, Ben. SHAPIRO: Yes, you’re not mentioning them. NANCE: Okay. Okay. MAHER: Let’s just say some of them milled around outside– SHAPIRO: I’ll tell you why this is an important thing. This is very quick. I’ll tell you why that’s an important point. Because, Malcolm, you have a terrible habit of conflating people who do actual violent activity with a broader rubric of everyone, for example, who voted for Trump, which was 75 million people, and that really is ugly. You’ve tweeted about me, for example, that I’m such a racist I shouldn’t be allowed in Washington, D.C. That sounds rather authoritarian in attitude to me. I’ve never called for you to be kicked off of MSNBC; I’ve never called for anybody not to buy your book.

