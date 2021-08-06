http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/i1txUckyVFM/Biden-administration-considers-withholding-funds-16368208.php
WASHINGTON – The Biden administration is considering using federal regulatory powers and the threat of withholding federal funds from institutions to push more Americans to get vaccinated – a huge potential shift in the fight against the virus and a far more muscular approach to getting shots into arms, according to four people familiar with the deliberations.
The effort could apply to institutions as varied as long-term care facilities, cruise ships and universities, potentially impacting millions of Americans, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations.