“We’re now the first administration in history to add jobs every single month on our first six months in office. Economic growth is the fastest in 40 years,” says President Joe Biden. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/toG2biXbKg
— Newsmax (@newsmax) August 6, 2021
Lowlights from Biden’s live address this morning.
Biden confuses his numbers — 350 million doses administered, not people…
NOW – Biden says 350 million Americans are vaccinated, which is more than the entire U.S. population.pic.twitter.com/LTgysA1hFS
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 6, 2021
Biden doesn’t take any questions…
Joe Biden doesn’t take a single question. pic.twitter.com/mGBsbxJxeG
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 6, 2021
Joe Biden violates his own mask mandate AGAIN pic.twitter.com/gZ6BmbhfvQ
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2021