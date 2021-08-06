https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-lies-about-the-economy/

Posted by Kane on August 6, 2021 12:35 pm

Lowlights from Biden’s live address this morning.

Biden confuses his numbers — 350 million doses administered, not people…

Biden doesn’t take any questions…

