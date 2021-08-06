https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/566716-biden-pays-homage-to-obama-by-rocking-tan-suit-during-birthday

President BidenJoe BidenCruz rips GOP colleagues who are ‘complicit’ with Biden spending agenda The Hill’s Sustainability Report: Extreme heat threatens Olympics of yesteryear — and today Biden signs bill awarding Congressional Gold Medal to Jan. 6 officers MORE made waves on social media on Friday after donning a tan suit during his jobs report announcement in apparent homage to former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden pays homage to Obama by rocking tan suit during birthday week Biden needs a tougher line on Venezuela to send a message to Iran The Hill’s Sustainability Report: Extreme heat threatens Olympics of yesteryear — and today MORE.

BBC News correspondent Tara McKelvey pointed out the similarities in the presidential attire in a Friday tweet.

“Here in the East Room, I’m listening to the president. The subjects are serious – the economy, vaccinations, jobs – but it’s hard to focus, since I was so distracted by his TAN SUIT,” she cheekily wrote.

Here in the East Room, I’m listening to the president. The subjects are serious – the economy, vaccinations, jobs – but it’s hard to focus, since I was so distracted by his TAN SUIT. pic.twitter.com/uKr9jBUSzX — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) August 6, 2021

Obama sparked controversy in 2014 when he went viral for wearing a tan suit during a press conference addressing the nation on Russia and ISIS.

His wardrobe of choice shocked several pundits and media outlets, sparking a polarizing conversation on presidential attire.

Former Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) slammed the choice at the time, saying that suit showed a “lack of seriousness.”

“There’s no way I don’t think any of us can excuse what the president did yesterday,” he said of the tan suit.

