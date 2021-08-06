https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-says-350-million-americans-have-been-vaccinated-and-theyre-doing-fine/

Joe Biden continued to confuse millions of Americans regarding his administration’s plan to increase vaccination rates Friday, falsely claiming 350 million Americans have received the injections.

“We have to get more people vaccinated… What’s the number again? 350 million Americans have already been vaccinated. They’re doing fine,” said Biden.

According to the Census Bureau, the population of the USA stands at 328 million. If Biden’s facts are correct, that would be 106% of every person in the country.

Biden says that 350 million people in the U.S. have been vaccinated, which is more than the entire population of our country

pic.twitter.com/XU2oGFWR6A — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2021

New polls are sounding alarm bells in the Democratic Party Friday as the latest surveys show Joe Biden’s net approval rating decreasing by 20 points since his Inauguration in late January.

The data published by Monmouth University had the President with a net approval of +24 points at the start of his term (54% approve to 30% disapprove). That figure now stands at +4 (48% approve to 44% disapprove.)

Monmouth poll: Joe Biden’s net approval rating by month January: +24

March: +9

April: +13

June: +5

July: +4 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 29, 2021

“Among poll participants who name a top concern, 31% say the actions of the federal government over the past six months have helped them with this issue, 34% say the federal government has hurt them, and 31% say it has had no impact on this concern. These numbers are better than a poll taken midway through former President Donald Trump’s term when 18% (April 2019) said the federal government had helped them over the prior year, but they are similar to a January 2017 poll when 27% said they were helped by the federal government in the prior few years (during former President Barack Obama’s administration),” writes the University.

“Looking to the future, 40% expect the federal government will act to help them with their top concern, 34% expect they will be hurt by federal actions, and 18% expect to see no impact. Interestingly, these results are similar to expectations four years ago under incoming President Trump – 42% expected that the federal government would help their top concern and 33% said they would be hurt. The similarity in the top-line comparison, though, masks a sizable partisan swing. In 2017, 74% of Republicans expected that the new administration would help with their top concern while 61% of Democrats said they would be hurt. Today, 71% of Democrats expect federal actions will help their top concern and 60% of Republicans expect to be hurt,” adds the report.

Read the full survey here.

