If anyone believes that the Democratic Party’s current border and immigration policies are based on any humanitarian sense of decency and doing the right thing for struggling people in the Triangle region of Central America, and that somehow this approach isn’t harming America in the process, then I have some swampland in D.C., just a few miles from the Potomac River I’d like to sell you. The Capitol Building currently sits on it, so you may want to raze it to the ground, fumigate, and build anew.

The Biden regime and its cronies are making great progress on the border, if “great progress” means the further destruction of the republic and the rule of law, through mass amnesties and the end of President Trump’s viable border policies. But we already knew this was the case, just as it always has been, for most of my sixty-four years above ground, because the Democratic Party has always used human suffering and tragedy to further its own anti-American agenda in order to gain and hold power, often aided by the Marxists of the Church who support and advance the communist Liberation Theology as opposed to the actual word of God.

They continue pushing a destructive agenda and policies that subvert the republic and the rule of law, despite their assurances that detainments are up, and thousands are being stopped at the border. It doesn’t matter how many they are capturing, when they are turning right around and placing them on Greyhound buses and even airlines to be sent to all points across the United States, and their protestations that they are succeeding to halt the flow rings especially hollow, when we hear them say that a person shouldn’t have to be a U.S. citizen to vote in our elections.

As reported by Tucker Carlson on July 14, 2021 at Fox News:

“What’s happening most of the time is that they’re boarding buses and heading into America’s heartland. A conveyor belt of commercial and charter buses just like this one out of Del Rio, Texas are carrying tens of thousands sight unseen from Texas, Arizona, and California borderlands northward and they’re dropping Haitian, Venezuela, Cuban and Central American family units in Florida, New Jersey, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky and large cities i Texas such as Dallas and Houston.”

One might question Carlson in whether Cubans were really included in these transports, since we’ve seen the U.S. Coast Guard returning actual Cuban refugees to Cuba, although they may face death or imprisonment, on the orders of the Biden administration. Cubans are persona non grata, because they are conservative and usually vote Republican, but in the meantime, those huddled Marxist sympathizers from El Salvador and Guatemala are rushed right on across the border to be sent off to eventually become good little Democratic Party foot soldiers and supporters.

A single illegal alien crossing our border for the first time is actually only committing a misdemeanor under U.S. law, subject to a fine and possibly six months in jail. But taken in its cumulative effect, with thousands upon thousands crossing at will, and we find an invasion every bit as capable of destroying this nation as if an army had invaded, with guns, sex-slaves, drugs and a host of diseases too.

It’s also worth noting that 67% of Hispanics voted for Obama in 2008, and in a recent Rasmussen poll, it was found that 54% of Democrats believe illegal aliens should be allowed to vote in U.S. elections; this would allow every anti-American segment of dregs to enter our country and cause annual chaos in elections across the country, as they vote for more bad, destructive “laws” and bills that leave our Treasury’s coffer more empty than it already is. And don’t forget that in 2019, all but six Democrats in the House of Representatives voted in favor of letting illegal aliens vote in U.S. elections, because their agenda is to use illegal aliens to grow their voter base.

But whatever the case may be, all American patriots full well know and understand this is a situation that cannot and must not be allowed to stay its course and to become our immigration “new normal”, the status quo.

Since January, the U.S. Border Patrol has encountered 900,000 people trying to enter America illegally and over 210,000 illegal aliens have crossed the U.S. border, just this month. This situation has America well on track to be flooded with over a million illegal aliens, closer to two million in fact, by year’s end if this high volume persists.

If one considers the potential damage from a continued immigration push through the Biden regime’s de facto assertion that the entire world should be able to just waltz into our country and reassemble it into a cosmopolitan communist hell hole, one is looking at adding a population equal to the City of Philadelphia’s. America absolutely cannot continue with this madness, especially when one appraises how assimilation seems to be failing in America today, along with all the trouble it will bring to the school systems, policing, and our welfare system. And not only are the Biden government agents bringing these illegals into the interior of America, they are just dropping them off, willy-nilly, without any communication or prior warning for state governors and local communities to offer any explanation to what is transpiring.

This is simply unacceptable and unsustainable. The economic hit to cities, counties, states, and the federal government is already reaching mammoth levels, amounting to well over two million dollars per Illegal Alien household for all services combined for a year, while Biden spends $395 a night for a hotel room for thousands of illegal aliens, raises Americans’ taxes, and kills our energy independence all in one fell swoop.

And no matter one’s view on COVID, it speaks to the sheer insanity of the Biden regime that they allow hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens, with a double-digit percentage testing COVID positive, to just casually saunter across our Southern Border – not a masked one – while simultaneously threatening the actual U.S. citizens with mask and “vaccine” mandates, and the specter of more lockdowns.

The Biden regime is perpetrating every single bit of this crisis in contravention to the law that demands the Office of the President – even an Illegitimate President such as Biden – uphold the law pursuant to Article 4 Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution. He is charged with the duty of protecting the American people against invasion and domestic violence, but to date, we have seen plenty of both along the border associated with this manufactured crisis, stamped with Biden and the Squad’s seal of approval with a wink and a nod behind closed doors.

This nonsense is happening because the Biden regime and Marx Inc do not view arriving here in America as an illegal alien to be illegal any longer, no matter that the U.S. law says it is. And so long as foreigners are seeing the Biden regime maintaining a policy that says one can simply show up and walk across the border, this flood of illegal alien invaders will continue as one massive caravan after another arrive.

So where does that leave the righteous American citizens who see an out-of-control, power mad, power-grabbing federal government ignoring and disobeying U.S. law to the detriment of the entire nation?

In all reality, we could actually do with a good ten-year long moratorium on all immigration, just to get our house in order.

While I commend Governor Abbott of Texas on his efforts to stop illegal immigration into Texas, America shouldn’t have to house detainees in newly reopened prisons or fight federal agents and bus lines who ignore Abbott’s executive order not to ship them to the interior of America. Border governors must stop these illegal aliens who circumvent normal immigration procedures and violate our law dead in their tracks, at the border, before they ever cross. Not only must the National Guard be authorized in this task, but if manpower for such an endeavor is not sufficient, then local sheriffs all along the border must deputize any and all good and decent men in good standing with the law, from all across the nation, so they may help in stemming the tide of this flood of illegal aliens.

I’ve heard from several friends along the Arizona border that they are struggling under the weight of this problem and would welcome all comers arriving to help in any manner possible.

The nation’s temporary overseers have abrogated their duty and the law, and as such and as they make up their own rules as they go, we have no real leaders and no law that’s actually being enforced to any great degree on the border, not as written or intended. The people most affected will now necessarily need to take it upon themselves to act in a manner that they know to be righteous, fair, and just, and that doesn’t demand we keep the floodgates open, regardless of how badly we might feel for these poor, impoverished people.

Americans must come together now, in the absence of any real leadership on the border, with or without local border authorities’ blessings to stop this invasion, organizing [rotating militias?] and departing from all points of the country with pistols and rifles in tow, in order to turn these illegal aliens away from our border and perhaps hand them a few supplies to help them return to the nearest town or city, or truck or bus that dropped them. Somehow, the message must be sent back to Guatemala, Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras and all across the globe, that all are welcome to come to be citizens in the United States, but not if they try to jump the line ahead of legal applicants to cross illegally. And anyone joining in this vital task must not allow federal agents serving Biden’s anti-American agenda to dissuade them from their righteous, legal, and vital actions to defend and protect America and their fellow countrymen, especially given the long-term consequences that standing down will bring to every major and mid-size city and every small town in America.

Destroy the border, you destroy our language, our culture, our heritage. Destroy the border, you destroy the nation.

There doesn’t exist a nation that has ever been able to withstand such attempts at assimilating an entire region’s populations, and neither will “the American people” exist for much longer in the wake of such an ongoing and perpetual event.

By Justin O Smith

Hailing from the Great State of Tennessee, Justin O. Smith is a patriotic American and regular contributor to The Blue State Conservative whose work has been published by American Thinker and The Rutherford Reader. He can be found on Gab, MeWe, and Clouthub.

