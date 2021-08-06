https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bill-gates-breaks-silence-on-relationship-with-jeffrey-epstein/

“I had several dinners with him hoping that what he said about getting billions for philanthropic health. It was a huge mistake to spend time with him and give him the credibility.”

Appearing on CNN for a conversation with Anderson Cooper on Wednesday, the Microsoft co-founder was asked about anything that may have been “misreported” amid the recent finalization of his divorce from Melinda French.

Melinda, he said, “is a great person” with whom he aims to continue working as part of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. From there, Cooper—who first noted he believes it’s “no one’s business” what happens in someone else’s marriage—asked about recent reports focused on concerns Melinda allegedly had regarding his relationship with Epstein.

“I had several dinners with Epstein hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge,” Gates, who is said to have first met Epstein in 2011, said. “And when it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended. But it was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there. You know, there were lots of others in that same situation, but I made a mistake.”

Here’s the full interview





