FILE PHOTO: Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

August 6, 2021

(Reuters) – Brian Brooks, the U.S. chief of major cryptocurrency exchange Binance, said on Friday he had resigned from the role.

“Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦@BinanceUS. Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!,” Brooks said on Twitter.

Regulators in Hong Kong as well as in Britain, Germany, Japan and Italy have been ratcheting up pressure on Binance in recent months, worried about consumer protection and the standard of anti-money laundering checks at crypto exchanges generally.

Responding to regulatory pressure, Binance curbed some services on cryptocurrency bets, highly leveraged positions and trading with tokens linked to shares.

Brooks and Binance did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Brooks, former acting Comptroller of the Currency, joined Binance U.S. as chief executive officer at the beginning of May.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Michelle Price in Washington; Editing by Maju Samuel)

