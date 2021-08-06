https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bizarre-shooting-case-in-miami/

Months after a botched armed robbery at a drive-thru ATM in Kendall ended in a fatal shootout, new surveillance footage is giving an up-close look at the gunfire that left a teen perp dead.

NBC 6 on Monday obtained the footage that shows the incident that left 16-year-old Nimikae Clarke dead. Authorities said Clarke, 18-year-old Dangelo Davis and a third armed suspect were trying to rob 24-year-old Christopher Luis as he used the BB&T Bank drive-thru at 8701 Southwest 137th Avenue.

In a strange twist, Luis was cleared of murder and manslaughter charges but charged with aggravated battery with a firearm after prosecutors said he left the drive-thru area but returned and shot at Clarke more than ten times as Clarke lay incapacitated on the ground.

However, the coroner ruled that Clarke was already dead before the additional shots.

