https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-wisconsin-state-election-chair-issues-audit-subpoenas-to-green-bay-and-milwaukee-counties/

Posted by Kane on August 6, 2021 1:59 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Wisconsin State Election Committee Chair Janel Brandtgen issues subpoenas to Brown (Green Bay) and Milwaukee Counties for election evidence.

Audit The Vote rally in Wisconsin happening right now…



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...