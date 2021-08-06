https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-wisconsin-state-election-chair-issues-audit-subpoenas-to-green-bay-and-milwaukee-counties/
Wisconsin State Election Committee Chair Janel Brandtgen issues subpoenas to Brown (Green Bay) and Milwaukee Counties for election evidence.
Audit The Vote rally in Wisconsin happening right now…
HAPPENING NOW: Audit the vote rally in Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/yzsXWt8HQm
— Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) August 6, 2021
BREAKING: Wisconsin Election Committee Chair @RepJanel issues subpoenas to Brown (Green Bay) and Milwaukee Couties for election evidence to complete and audit. pic.twitter.com/kcI9U1WDtF
— Christina Bobb (@christina_bobb) August 6, 2021