In an interview with CBS News, Rep. Cori Bush expressed a desire to defund the police while also trying to provide justification for why she needs a personal security force.

In his CNN newsletter, Brian Stelter took a short break from covering what’s happening on Fox News to point out that CBS News seems disinterested in doing very much promotion for their interview with Rep. Bush:

This admission is special:

Yep, we caught that too, though “went against the Dems’ preferred narrative” would have been more accurate.

CBS News knows what their real job is.

