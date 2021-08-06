https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/06/brian-stelter-noticed-cbs-news-disinterest-in-their-own-interview-with-rep-cori-bush-that-unspools-in-an-unexpected-direction/

In an interview with CBS News, Rep. Cori Bush expressed a desire to defund the police while also trying to provide justification for why she needs a personal security force.

In his CNN newsletter, Brian Stelter took a short break from covering what’s happening on Fox News to point out that CBS News seems disinterested in doing very much promotion for their interview with Rep. Bush:

LOL CBS News accidentally had the wrong kind of scoop pic.twitter.com/mLaETmGEJs — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 6, 2021

Good job catching this by @brianstelter who wrote the above — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) August 6, 2021

This admission is special:

“unspools in an unexpected direction” https://t.co/oz9SeMNZDq — Dean Clark (@earldean71) August 6, 2021

Yep, we caught that too, though “went against the Dems’ preferred narrative” would have been more accurate.

Media bias is the number 1 issue of our time. The CBS interview with Cori Bush goes viral … in a bad way for Democrats AND CBS downplays their own content to prevent more people from seeing it. The mainstream media, man. https://t.co/aBI2Xns83e — Andrea Katherine (@AndreaKatSTL) August 6, 2021

Corporate news outlets aren’t doing this intentionally, I’m sure. https://t.co/xTTzmisn5f — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 6, 2021

Weird how an interview that so many people consider newsworthy never got any mention on the news network’s news site or network broadcast. You know, almost as if they were trying to cover for a political party or something https://t.co/URelidHSud — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 6, 2021

CBS News knows what their real job is.

