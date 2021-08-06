https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/08/exclusive-california-democrats-audit-proof-voter-fraud-mechanism-rolls-out-ahead-of-newsom-recall-vote

California Governor Gavin Newsom should be in big trouble. His state’s economy is in shambles. Crime is expanding even as police are being forced to let it happen. There are as many new homeless people in California as there are total citizens in some states. Scandals have been racking up and the Governor’s sense of elitism has been put on display during multiple mask-free parties he attended while keeping common folks in lockdown.

His popularity within his fed up voter base is dwindling. The passion among registered Republicans and the No-Party-Preference plurality who despise him is rising rapidly. But he’s not worried, nor are the Democrats. As far as they’re concerned, they just need to keep it as close as possible so they can minimize the amount of voter fraud they’ll need to utilize in order to keep him from being recalled next month.

While many states continue to battle over ballot audits from the 2020 presidential election, California will not have to worry about such things thanks in large part to a little-known loophole recently added to the books. Remote Accessible Vote By Mail (RAVBM) allows the state and any cheaters within the Secretary of State’s office to add however many ballots to the total that they need in order to keep Newsom in power. But unlike other states, California’s system makes it virtually untraceable.

As FFN co-founder Jeff Dornik noted on Twitter, they just made the change to the Orange County voting page.

Just last week, the page read, “The Remote Accessible Vote-By-Mail ballot provides voters with disabilities and overseas voters the option to request a Vote-By-Mail ballot to be delivered electronically. This is also available to voters affected by COVID-19. The electronic ballot can be downloaded to the voter’s computer, marked using the voter’s own assistive technology and then printed.”

It was bad enough to say that it was available to voters affected by COVID-19, but to make sure there was absolutely no ambiguity ahead of early voting which starts August 16, they changed that portion to include all voters. The sentence in question now reads, “This will also be available to all voters for the September 14, 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall Election beginning on August 16, 2021.”

The key to many of the audits in other states has been the forensic portion analyzing the ballots themselves. Auditors have been able to identify paper and ink on ballots that demonstrated they were not officially distributed by the Secretaries of State. In California, this type of audit will not be effective because those who engage in voter fraud can print out ballots using whatever paper or ink they choose.

It’s a nearly limitless avenue through which ballot-stuffing can take place and there’s no way to trace it back or disqualify the ballots.

The program was rolled out as Remote Accessible Ballots for Eligible Voters (RABEV) to allow people out of state and those with disabilities to print out their own ballots marked electronically and send them in with whatever envelopes they had available. It was billed as an accessibility move, alleviating the need for disabled voters to seek assistance in order to vote. But Covid-19 has been used as the predicate to expand this easily manipulatable program to include all California voters.

California corruption is becoming more and more difficult to catch thanks to permanent Democratic rule in the state. They have the means to keep power no matter how badly they destroy the 5th biggest economy in the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

